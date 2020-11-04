Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 November, 2020, 10:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118      
Home Business

UK businesses face devastating new lockdown

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

CBI director-general Carolyn Fairbairn

CBI director-general Carolyn Fairbairn

LONDON, Nov 3:  A second coronavirus lockdown in England will deliver a "devastating" blow to British businesses, the country's biggest employers organisation said on Monday.
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) warning came before the start of four weeks of stay-at-home restrictions on Thursday to try to halt spiralling infection rates.
CBI director-general Carolyn Fairbairn told the lobby group's annual conference the measures will be "truly devastating for businesses".
"The good news is we are better prepared" than before the pandemic struck, she said in an online address to delegates.
But she warned: "We need to keep as much of the economy open as possible."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously resisted increasing calls for a short "circuit-breaker" lockdown, as cases mounted following similar rises elsewhere in Europe.
Britain has been among the worst-affected countries by the outbreak, with some 47,000 deaths from more than one million positive cases.
He eventually announced the second lockdown on Saturday, after warnings that hospitals could be overwhelmed within weeks if nothing was done.
Johnson also announced a one-month extension of a furlough jobs support scheme, under which the government has paid up to 80 per cent of monthly wages for about ten million workers during the emergency health crisis.
The government had been due to water down the furlough scheme on November 1.
Fairbairn added that the business community wanted "clarity" over what would happen at the end of the extension.
She also warned it would be "unconscionable" to end the post-Brexit transition period on December 31 without a trade deal, given the chronic uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
"I urge everyone to get a deal � We need it desperately," Fairbairn added on Monday.
Britain left the European Union in January but a post-Brexit trade deal remains elusive, European sources told AFP over the weekend.
Talks continue this week but time is fast running out to strike an agreement for it to be in place for January 1.
Johnson had been due to address this week's CBI gathering but cancelled his appearance.
Britain's first Covid-19 lockdown, which was implemented on March 23 and lasted until June, sparked a historic recession.
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey stated earlier this month that UK economic output in the third quarter was between nine and 10 per cent below its level at the end of last year.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
EU faces knotty trade fights with US no matter who wins
S’pore to stop printing S$1,000 banknotes
Now, book Covid test while booking IndiGo ticket
Emirates resumes flights to three European destination
Frankfurt steps up euro clearing battle with London
Samsung launches new device Galaxy S20 FE
Alltex Industries shut factory for 45 days


Latest News
Youth's body found in sack
Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118
Nordic countries want to invest more in Bangladesh
30 injured as picnic bus overturns
World's biggest stock market debut suspended
Maradona to undergo brain surgery
US media: Biden at 88 electoral votes, Trump at 63
Real rekindle last-16 hopes with 3-2 win over Inter Milan
Jute, jute goods export income rose by 40pc
Qatar emir sets first national election for next October
Most Read News
Covid-19: 25 die, 1,736 infected in 24 hours
Country needs role of patriots to overcome crisis: Fakhrul
France can’t deny the responsibility of religious violence
Legacy of our bitter past (1947-1971)
Directors of Suhrawardy Hospital, IPH made OSD
Nation mourns four national leaders today
Cops foil Islamist groups’ bid to besiege French embassy
UP chairman held for beating govt official
Samuel makes Huntington’s ‘Clash of Civilizations’ factual!
US goes to presidential election today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft