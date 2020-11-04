Trump or Biden, investors expect a weaker dollar





Despite its recent bounce against a basket of currencies, the dollar index =USD is still down about 9per cent from its March highs and on track for its worst year since 2017, weighed down by expectations that US rates will remain near historic lows for years to come.

Many market participants believe that a victory by Joe Biden - currently the front-runner in polls - and a potential Democratic sweep would likely weigh on the US currency further, as the former vice president is expected to open the door to policies that investors view as dollar-negative, including robust fiscal stimulus.

Four more years of a Donald Trump presidency may offer a less-clear path for the dollar. Although a continuation of Trump's belligerent approach toward China would likely boost the dollar's allure as a haven asset, those gains may be outweighed by factors such as continued negative US real yields, analysts said.

A Reuters poll last month showed analysts' median forecast looking for the euro to rise to $1.21 in a year, up about 4per cent from current levels.

Here are some of the main factors expected to influence the dollar over the long term.

For years, comparatively high US interest rates relative to other developed countries supported the dollar by making it more attractive to investors seeking yield.

That yield advantage shrank in 2020, when the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to combat the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and pledged to keep them at historic lows for years.

"The biggest FX trends ...will be the COVID-induced downward convergence of interest rates," said Kit Juckes of Societe Generale, in a note to clients. This "is unambiguously negative for the dollar, and far from priced-in."

Real, or inflation-adjusted, yields on US 10-year Treasuries plunged below zero in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. That has diminished the dollar's attractiveness and fueled rallies in everything from stocks to gold.

A Reuters poll in September showed analysts expected the yield to rise to 0.93per cent in 12 months, about half the expected average inflation rate, suggesting negative real returns over the coming year.

"We do not see a scenario which would derail a resumption of the (dollar's) current broad downtrend, as US real yields are likely to remain negative," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote. -Reuters















NEW YORK, Nov 3: The battered dollar's long-term fortunes are unlikely to improve regardless of who wins Tuesday's US presidential election, investors and analysts said.Despite its recent bounce against a basket of currencies, the dollar index =USD is still down about 9per cent from its March highs and on track for its worst year since 2017, weighed down by expectations that US rates will remain near historic lows for years to come.Many market participants believe that a victory by Joe Biden - currently the front-runner in polls - and a potential Democratic sweep would likely weigh on the US currency further, as the former vice president is expected to open the door to policies that investors view as dollar-negative, including robust fiscal stimulus.Four more years of a Donald Trump presidency may offer a less-clear path for the dollar. Although a continuation of Trump's belligerent approach toward China would likely boost the dollar's allure as a haven asset, those gains may be outweighed by factors such as continued negative US real yields, analysts said.A Reuters poll last month showed analysts' median forecast looking for the euro to rise to $1.21 in a year, up about 4per cent from current levels.Here are some of the main factors expected to influence the dollar over the long term.For years, comparatively high US interest rates relative to other developed countries supported the dollar by making it more attractive to investors seeking yield.That yield advantage shrank in 2020, when the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to combat the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and pledged to keep them at historic lows for years."The biggest FX trends ...will be the COVID-induced downward convergence of interest rates," said Kit Juckes of Societe Generale, in a note to clients. This "is unambiguously negative for the dollar, and far from priced-in."Real, or inflation-adjusted, yields on US 10-year Treasuries plunged below zero in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. That has diminished the dollar's attractiveness and fueled rallies in everything from stocks to gold.A Reuters poll in September showed analysts expected the yield to rise to 0.93per cent in 12 months, about half the expected average inflation rate, suggesting negative real returns over the coming year."We do not see a scenario which would derail a resumption of the (dollar's) current broad downtrend, as US real yields are likely to remain negative," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote. -Reuters