Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 November, 2020, 10:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118      
Home Business

Trump or Biden, investors expect a weaker dollar

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

NEW YORK, Nov 3: The battered dollar's long-term fortunes are unlikely to improve regardless of who wins Tuesday's US presidential election, investors and analysts said.
Despite its recent bounce against a basket of currencies, the dollar index =USD is still down about 9per cent from its March highs and on track for its worst year since 2017, weighed down by expectations that US rates will remain near historic lows for years to come.
Many market participants believe that a victory by Joe Biden - currently the front-runner in polls - and a potential Democratic sweep would likely weigh on the US currency further, as the former vice president is expected to open the door to policies that investors view as dollar-negative, including robust fiscal stimulus.
Four more years of a Donald Trump presidency may offer a less-clear path for the dollar. Although a continuation of Trump's belligerent approach toward China would likely boost the dollar's allure as a haven asset, those gains may be outweighed by factors such as continued negative US real yields, analysts said.
A Reuters poll last month showed analysts' median forecast looking for the euro to rise to $1.21 in a year, up about 4per cent from current levels.
Here are some of the main factors expected to influence the dollar over the long term.
For years, comparatively high US interest rates relative to other developed countries supported the dollar by making it more attractive to investors seeking yield.
That yield advantage shrank in 2020, when the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to combat the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and pledged to keep them at historic lows for years.
"The biggest FX trends ...will be the COVID-induced downward convergence of interest rates," said Kit Juckes of Societe Generale, in a note to clients. This "is unambiguously negative for the dollar, and far from priced-in."
Real, or inflation-adjusted, yields on US 10-year Treasuries plunged below zero in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. That has diminished the dollar's attractiveness and fueled rallies in everything from stocks to gold.
A Reuters poll in September showed analysts expected the yield to rise to 0.93per cent in 12 months, about half the expected average inflation rate, suggesting negative real returns over the coming year.
"We do not see a scenario which would derail a resumption of the (dollar's) current broad downtrend, as US real yields are likely to remain negative," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
EU faces knotty trade fights with US no matter who wins
S’pore to stop printing S$1,000 banknotes
Now, book Covid test while booking IndiGo ticket
Emirates resumes flights to three European destination
Frankfurt steps up euro clearing battle with London
Samsung launches new device Galaxy S20 FE
Alltex Industries shut factory for 45 days


Latest News
Youth's body found in sack
Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118
Nordic countries want to invest more in Bangladesh
30 injured as picnic bus overturns
World's biggest stock market debut suspended
Maradona to undergo brain surgery
US media: Biden at 88 electoral votes, Trump at 63
Real rekindle last-16 hopes with 3-2 win over Inter Milan
Jute, jute goods export income rose by 40pc
Qatar emir sets first national election for next October
Most Read News
Covid-19: 25 die, 1,736 infected in 24 hours
Country needs role of patriots to overcome crisis: Fakhrul
France can’t deny the responsibility of religious violence
Legacy of our bitter past (1947-1971)
Directors of Suhrawardy Hospital, IPH made OSD
Nation mourns four national leaders today
Cops foil Islamist groups’ bid to besiege French embassy
UP chairman held for beating govt official
Samuel makes Huntington’s ‘Clash of Civilizations’ factual!
US goes to presidential election today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft