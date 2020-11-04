Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 November, 2020, 10:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118      
Home Business

Oil prices extend rally ahead of US election

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Oil prices extend rally ahead of US election

Oil prices extend rally ahead of US election

LONDON, Nov 3: Oil prices extended their rally on US Election Day amid a recovery in financial markets on Tuesday, but concerns over surging coronavirus cases around the world capped further gains.
Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 70 cents, or 1.8per cent to $39.67 a barrel at 0845 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures were up 78 cents, or 2.1per cent, to $37.59 a barrel. Both benchmarks gained nearly 3per cent on Monday.
"The jump has borne all the hallmarks of a massive, logical and even inevitable short-covering prior to the US presidential elections," Tamas Varga of oil brokerage PVM said.
"It would be tempting to conclude that the recovery from last week's slump is now under way, but it is simply not a plausible scenario," he added.
Italy is the latest country in Europe to tighten COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting travel between the worst-hit regions and imposing a nightly curfew, which will limit fuel demand.
Benchmark prices, down sharply over the past week, had a brief reprieve on Monday after Russia's oil minister held talks with domestic oil companies on a possible extension of oil output restrictions into the first quarter of 2021.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group called OPEC+, slashed oil output from May to support prices and tapered the cut to 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in August. They are due to taper the cuts off by 2 million bpd in January.
 "The hope is now that a continued cut at current levels will be the necessary bridge over the second COVID-19 wave until vaccines are rolled out during [the first half of 2021]," Commerzbank.
Rising production from Libya which is on course to hit 1 million bpd in the coming weeks, from just 100,000 bpd in early September, will also be a concern for OPEC+.
OPEC+ holds its next full meetings on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
EU faces knotty trade fights with US no matter who wins
S’pore to stop printing S$1,000 banknotes
Now, book Covid test while booking IndiGo ticket
Emirates resumes flights to three European destination
Frankfurt steps up euro clearing battle with London
Samsung launches new device Galaxy S20 FE
Alltex Industries shut factory for 45 days


Latest News
Youth's body found in sack
Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118
Nordic countries want to invest more in Bangladesh
30 injured as picnic bus overturns
World's biggest stock market debut suspended
Maradona to undergo brain surgery
US media: Biden at 88 electoral votes, Trump at 63
Real rekindle last-16 hopes with 3-2 win over Inter Milan
Jute, jute goods export income rose by 40pc
Qatar emir sets first national election for next October
Most Read News
Covid-19: 25 die, 1,736 infected in 24 hours
Country needs role of patriots to overcome crisis: Fakhrul
France can’t deny the responsibility of religious violence
Legacy of our bitter past (1947-1971)
Directors of Suhrawardy Hospital, IPH made OSD
Nation mourns four national leaders today
Cops foil Islamist groups’ bid to besiege French embassy
UP chairman held for beating govt official
Samuel makes Huntington’s ‘Clash of Civilizations’ factual!
US goes to presidential election today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft