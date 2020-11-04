Video
Wednesday, 4 November, 2020, 10:46 AM
Home Business

Bangladesh hopeful of economic ties with US

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Bangladesh is hopeful of continuity on discussion with the United States on strengthening economic ties as the election results are unlikely to have any impact on it.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen made the observation on Tuesday saying both the countries discussed recently how to strengthen economic cooperation exploring new avenues.
During the visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun, the US side discussed the issues that the US Department of State pursues but not the political issues, he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The United States wants to deepen its ties across South Asia, particularly with Bangladesh and India, as it sees real potential to have stronger relations.
"We're at a moment of real potential in the opportunity to deepen our relations across South Asia, but in particular with these two partners - India and Bangladesh," said the US Deputy Secretary of State.
After the visit, Biegun said they have an intervening election that will happen but he reiterates his confidence that regardless of the outcome of their elections, the future is quite bright for relations between the United States and these two very important South Asian partners.
He said his recent visit to both Bangladesh and India was part of a series of engagements the United States has had with both of these critical partners.
"And it's one that you'll see continuing to progress over the weeks and months ahead," he said adding that "It's certainly a task that I'm happy to be a part of and I'm very much looking forward to our next engagements."
Responding to a question, the Foreign Secretary said as far as Bangladesh-US relationship is concerned, US' relationship does not depend on individual or party.
Rather, such relationship goes through an institutional framework, said Masud Momen.
He said the government will work on maintaining the stable relationship with the US keeping economic ties unhurt and there will be efforts to restore the facilities that remain suspended.    -UNB


