Wednesday, 4 November, 2020, 10:46 AM
Home Business

Nagad's online shopping festival continues

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Nagad's online shopping festival continues

Nagad's online shopping festival continues

Online Shopping Festival of the Postal Department's Digital Financial Services Nagad has been running for the last two months, offering 5 to 10 per cent discount to customer for make merchant payment through Nagad on purchases from certain online shops
The 5 per cent discount is entitled for all home appliances, accessories and small appliances including Television and AV for Fair Distribution (https://estore.fdl.com.bd/offer), which assembles Samsung branded products in the country.
The 5 per cent discount is also applicable for customers purchasing any air ticket through Flight Expert (flightexpert.com), a popular tourism entity of the country.
There are some other 16 online shops where customer will be able to enjoy 10 per cent discount by paying their bills through Nagad.
The parchments are - shadmart.com, ghorebazar.com, diabetesstore.com.bd, rmonlinebd.com, medistorebd.com, fragrancebd.com, furniturebari.com, bohubd.com, bdonlinemart.com, banglargonji.com, hatimfurniturebd.com, luxotix.com, labuflutes.com, casualpolobd.com, mothercarebd.com and bazaar71.com.
A customer can get a maximum discount of Tk 2,000 from a Nagad account at a specified time under this campaign.
To enjoy the offer, buyers have to go to the online shop designated by the merchant to buy the product or service. The links of the sites are also provided on the Nagad website.
This discount offer does not apply to direct payments from Nagad app or using the USSD payment method. In addition, a customer can participate in this campaign more than once to enjoy a discount.
To find out more about the campaign, one can check out Nagad's official Facebook page and website. Apart from this, one can find out the details by calling Nagad customer service on 16167.


« PreviousNext »

