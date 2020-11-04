Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 November, 2020, 10:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118      
Home Business

Bargain hunting edges up stocks for 3rd running day

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up for the third consecutive day on Tuesday as bargain hunters continued buying prospective shares.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE edged up by 9.63 points or 0.19 per cent to 4,928 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, gained 3.38 points to  1,702 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 3.33 points to 1,115 at the close of the session.
Turnover on the DSE slid to Tk 7.95 billion, down nearly 11 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 8.92 billion.
Losers, however, took a modest lead over the gainer, as out of 356 issues traded, 170 ended lower, 110 closed higher while 76 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 163,572 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 334.22 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market capitalisation of DSE fell to Tk 3,950 billion on Tuesday, from Tk 3,956 billion in the previous day.
Beximco Pharma topped the turnover list with 5.82 million shares worth Tk 741 million changing hands, followed by Bangladesh National Insurance, Asia Pacific Insurance, Brac Bank and Asia Insurance.
Shinepukur Ceramic was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Zeal Bangla Sugar Mills was the worst loser, losing 9.93 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) edged up 58 points to 14,126 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 35 points to 8,495 at the close of the session.
Of the issues traded, 123 declined, 97 advanced and 45 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 11.81 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 285 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
EU faces knotty trade fights with US no matter who wins
S’pore to stop printing S$1,000 banknotes
Now, book Covid test while booking IndiGo ticket
Emirates resumes flights to three European destination
Frankfurt steps up euro clearing battle with London
Samsung launches new device Galaxy S20 FE
Alltex Industries shut factory for 45 days


Latest News
Youth's body found in sack
Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118
Nordic countries want to invest more in Bangladesh
30 injured as picnic bus overturns
World's biggest stock market debut suspended
Maradona to undergo brain surgery
US media: Biden at 88 electoral votes, Trump at 63
Real rekindle last-16 hopes with 3-2 win over Inter Milan
Jute, jute goods export income rose by 40pc
Qatar emir sets first national election for next October
Most Read News
Covid-19: 25 die, 1,736 infected in 24 hours
Country needs role of patriots to overcome crisis: Fakhrul
France can’t deny the responsibility of religious violence
Legacy of our bitter past (1947-1971)
Directors of Suhrawardy Hospital, IPH made OSD
Nation mourns four national leaders today
Cops foil Islamist groups’ bid to besiege French embassy
UP chairman held for beating govt official
Samuel makes Huntington’s ‘Clash of Civilizations’ factual!
US goes to presidential election today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft