Bargain hunting edges up stocks for 3rd running day





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE edged up by 9.63 points or 0.19 per cent to 4,928 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, gained 3.38 points to 1,702 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 3.33 points to 1,115 at the close of the session.

Turnover on the DSE slid to Tk 7.95 billion, down nearly 11 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 8.92 billion.

Losers, however, took a modest lead over the gainer, as out of 356 issues traded, 170 ended lower, 110 closed higher while 76 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 163,572 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 334.22 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market capitalisation of DSE fell to Tk 3,950 billion on Tuesday, from Tk 3,956 billion in the previous day.

Beximco Pharma topped the turnover list with 5.82 million shares worth Tk 741 million changing hands, followed by Bangladesh National Insurance, Asia Pacific Insurance, Brac Bank and Asia Insurance.

Shinepukur Ceramic was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Zeal Bangla Sugar Mills was the worst loser, losing 9.93 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) edged up 58 points to 14,126 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 35 points to 8,495 at the close of the session.

Of the issues traded, 123 declined, 97 advanced and 45 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 11.81 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 285 million.







































