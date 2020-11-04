NBR forms cell to track MNCs’ money laundering





The TP cell, headed by NBR member (customs policy), will conduct investigations into trade-based money laundering through crosschecking the authenticity of transaction values of trade bills that take place between MNCs and their associated enterprises across the world.

The cell will also prepare a database related to transfer pricing, according to a decision of the revenue board. On September 21, the customs wing formed the seven-member committee following a decision of the board, it said.

The committee will assist NBR's customs and VAT policy wings in formulation of rules and regulations related to transfer pricing. It will also maintain communication with customs agencies and authorities of other countries.

At present, the NBR's income tax wing has a TP cell which was established in 2014 and which deals only with MNCs' international transactions, money laundering and income tax issues related to transfer pricing system.

Officials said the NBR decided to set up a second TP cell for customs and VAT to scrutinise the authenticity of values of transactions between MNCs and their associated enterprises and investigate trade-based money laundering through misuse of the transfer pricing system.

An MNC may engage in under-invoicing or over-invoicing practices while transferring prices to its associated companies located in other countries for purchasing goods and services to either reduce the level of payable duties and other taxes or siphon off money from the importing country, they said.

They said that prices of goods and services for customs assessment should be determined by market forces like the prices between two independent enterprises. A senior customs official said that prices of goods and products were often influenced by the relationship between the associated enterprises.

He said that the transfer price for an imported product or service set at a higher level than the market price might lead to money laundering as well as reducing the income tax liability.

On the other hand, if the price of imported goods and services is set at a reduced level than the actual price, the revenue board would get lower amounts of customs duties, value-added tax and other taxes, he said.

Officials said that there was no provision at present in the customs and VAT act to check the misuse of the transfer pricing system.

Customs officials at customs houses and land customs stations generally crosscheck whether there are any case of misdeclarations - over invoicing or under invoicing at import and export stage - for duty assessment purpose, they said.





































