ECNEC approves four Tk 2459.25cr projects



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, from her official Ganabhaban residence, virtually presiding over the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room (not in picture) at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital on Tuesday. photo : pid

The ECNEC meeting, the highest national economic policy making body of the government was chaired by ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Prime Minister took part in the ECNEC meeting via video conference from Ganabhaban while the meeting took place at the NEC conference room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city.

Cabinet ministers, secretaries, members of planning commission and other project related officials attended the meeting. Planning Minister MA Mannan is now recovering from coronavirus attack and staying out of government business.

Planning secretary Asadul Islam later briefed the reporters and answer questions. He said out of the budgeted expenditure for the four projects, the government will provide Tk 1,669.31 crore, concerned government agencies will give Tk 182.14 crore while the remaining Tk 607.70 crore will come from foreign assistance.

The secretary said the ECNEC meeting has approved two revised projects and two new ones. One of the newly approved projects is Water Resource Ministry's river erosion conservation project on the right bank of Jamuna River at Singrabari, Patgram and Baikhola areas under Kazipur upazila of Sirajgonj district. It will cost Tk 560.07 crore and to be implemented between October 2020 and 2030.

The other project belongs to the Ministry of Fisheries to set up a dry fish processing industry in Cox's Bazar district at a cost of Tk 198.79 crore. It will be implemented between January 2021 and December 2023.

The first revised project approved in the meeting belongs to Road Transport and Highways Department titled 'Upgradation of Panchdona-Danga-Ghorashal District Highway to four lane one. It will have separate service lanes on both sides (including Dangabazar-Islampur link).

The revised project will require additional cost of Tk 551.51 crore to add to the original cost of Tk 937.63 crore. The total cost of the project will now stand at Tk 1,479.14 crore. Project implementation time also has been extended by 2 years from June 2020 to June 2022.

The first revised cost of the 'Aminbazar-Mawa-Mongla 400 KV transmission line' project has been approved at a cost of Tk 1,148.78 crore to add to original cost of Tk 1,356.59 crore. Now the total project cost has increased to Tk 2,505.37 crore.

The duration of project implementation also has been increased by one and a half years. Originally started in July 2017 and was supposed to be completed in June 2020, the project will now end in December 2021.





















