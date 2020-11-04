Tribute paid to four national leaders



Awami League leaders led by party General Secretary and Road-Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader placing wreaths on the graves of the slain national leaders at Banani Graveyard in the capital on Tuesday, marking the Jail Killing Day. PHOTO: OBSERVER

AL took various programmes to mark the day. The country observed the day in a befitting manner.

President Mohammad Abdul Hamid and the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in separate messages, paid rich tributes to the four national leaders on the occasion of the Jail Killing Day recalling their immense contributions to the War of Liberation.

At 8:00am, wreath on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was laid at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation.

Later, AL led by its General Secretary Obaidul Quader placed wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi 32. Senior leaders of AL were also present at the time of homage paying.

Different units of AL and its associate bodies also paid tributes to the Bangabandhu and the national four leaders marking the day.

As the grave of AHM

Kamaruzzaman among the four national leaders is in Kadirganj of Rajshahi AL there placed wreathe at his grave.

After paying tribute, Obaidul Quader said, "The mysteries of jail killing on November 3, 1975 should be unearthed to let the new generation know the truth."

"Many mysteries behind the jail killing are yet to be unearthed. Four national leaders were killed in continuation of the assassination of Bangabandhu. The two heinous carnages were carried out in revenge of the defeat in 1971 Liberation War," he added.

The Road Transport and Bridges minister also said, "Why were General Khaled Mosharraf, Colonel Huda, Colonel Haider and many army officers and jawans killed in the name of civil-military revolution from November 3 to 7 in 1975? These mysteries are yet to be exposed to let the new generation know the truth."

National and party flags and black flags were hoisted at half mast at all AL party offices throughout the country including the central office and Bangabandhu Bhaban at dawn on the day.









Offering Fateha, milad mahfil and special prayer were held at the graves of the four national leaders along with all the martyrs assassinated during the night of August 15, 1975 and martyrs of liberation war at 8:45am.

AL arranged a discussion at its central office of 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the city at 3:30pm. AL president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the discussion programme through video conference from her official residence Ganabhaban.

An e-poster was published at the initiative of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee marking the Jail Killing Day.

