Five killed as ambulance, truck collide in Kushtia





The deceased were identified as Mofiz Uddin, 57, his wife Arbi Khatun, 45, their son Mohammad Ifat, 27, Mofiz's brother-in-law Mohammad Ali of Jashore; and ambulance driver Tipu Sultan, 38, of Narail, police

said. Atiqul Islam, assistant superintendent of Police (Sadar circle) of Kushtia, said the accident took place at Niyatmore on the highway around 3:30pm while Mofiz along with family members and relatives in the ambulance were returning home in Jashore from Pabna Mental Hospital.

Mofiz, his family members and two brothers of his wife Arbi Khatun went to the mental hospital to receive Arbi, said the ASP.

The police official said the Jashore-bound ambulance collided with a fertilizer-laden truck of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) of Kushtia coming from the opposite direction, leaving all five dead on the spot. Police recovered the bodies and sent them to Kushtia General Hospital for autopsy.

Mofiz's another brother-in-law Mohammad Insan Ali, who received severe injury in the accident, is now undergoing treatment at Kushtia Medical College Hospital, the ASP said. Police seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee.

















