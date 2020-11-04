Haji Salim seen at Jail Killing Day programme



Haji Mohammad Salim, MP, from Dhaka-6 constituency, who was absent from public places for more than a week after his son was arrested for beating up a naval officer, was seen on the occasion of Jail Killing Day on Tuesday.Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal laid wreath on the sculptures of Bangabandhu andfour national leaders at the old central jail in Nazimuddin Road on Tuesday morning. He was flanked by rulling party MP Haji Salim and Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) president Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin.Haji Salim's son Irfan Salim, a councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation Ward No 30, was arrested for assaulting a navy officer. He was sentenced by a mobile court to one year in prison for using walkie-talkie and keeping liquor illegally.Irfan had to lose the post of councillor as he was convicted. The ACC has announced the start of an investigation into the collection of 'illegal assets' of the MP's family.Haji Salim also greeted the Home Minister when he arrived at the old Dhaka central jail gate and stood by his side while the minister paid tribute to the slain four national leaders.