Ministry proposes recruitment of 169,124 primary teachers





Once the Primary and Mass Education Ministry proposal gets clearance from the PA Ministry, it would be sent to the Finance Ministry for approval. After completion of all procedures, the recruitment process will begin.

According to PA Ministry sources, the Primary Education Ministry has forwarded the proposal to the PA Ministry on October 29. Its former Senior Secretary Akram Al Hossain has sent the proposal to the PA Ministry on his last day in office.

Akram Al Hossain started his post retirement leave (PRL) on the day. Newly assigned Primary and Mass Education Secretary Golam Md Hasibul Alam has already taken charge.

While talking to this correspondent, Akram Al Hossain confirmed sending the proposal to the PA Ministry for creating the new posts of primary teachers.

He said the proposal was sent. Now the new secretary will follow up on the issue and take necessary steps, so that the posts can be created soon.

According to PA Ministry officials, the proposal would be tabled before the meeting of secretarial committee on posts creation. If it clears the proposal, it would be sent to the Finance Ministry.

According to the proposal, a total of 65,620 posts of assistant head masters, who will act as the head masters during their absence, will be created for the country's primary schools. At the same time, vacancies of head masters will also be filled up through fresh recruitment and promotion.

Of the new posts, 2,583 posts are for musical and physical training teachers each and 98,338 posts for general assistant teachers.

Earlier, 27,956 posts of teachers - 328 posts for head masters, 1,272 for assistant teachers and 26,366 for pre-primary teachers - were created.

On October 20 this year, the government had published a recruitment notice for 32,577 assistant teachers for the country's primary schools.















