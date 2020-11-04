SMCH, IPH directors made OSD





The Ministry of Health issued gazette notifications in this regard on Tuesday.

The notification said Suhrawardy Hospital's Deputy Director Dr Mamun Morshed has been assigned for discharging his duties as the director of SMCH until appointment of a regular director.

On the other hand, Tanvir Ahmed Chowdhury has been made new IPH director.

Earlier on 29 October, Health Ministry served show-cause notices on three doctors of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital including Uttam Barua for causing the government financial loss by indulging in purchase anomaly.

The accused doctors are the hospital's director Dr Uttam Kumar Barua, Associate Professor Dr Saumitra Sarker, and Associate Professor Dr Ratan Das Gupta. Signed by the Health Secretary Abdul Mannan, the show-cause notices were issued on them Thursday.

The ministry said that the trio wasted the government's Tk 6.40 crore by setting overprices for three operating lights, two coblation machines and two anesthesia machines with ventilator.

According to the show-cause letters, Health Ministry's Health Service Division found the over billing allegations true in initial probe.

Subsequently, the physicians have been asked to explain in ten working days as to why actions would not be taken against them for violating the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018.

Besides, Abdur Rahim, director of IPH, became talk of the town after issuing an office circular asking the Muslim officials to maintain specific dress code in the office. He asked Muslim male employees to wear clothes above the ankle and female employees to wear hijab and clothes that go below the ankle in length. The notice also asked the employees to keep their phones on silent mode during office time.

















