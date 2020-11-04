Video
Wednesday, 4 November, 2020, 10:45 AM
Front Page

Payra port channel dredging taken up for coal ships

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Mohammad Zakaria

The government has undertaken a project to dredge the Ramnabad channel to let in 20,000-tonne coal-laden vessels directly at the Payra port in Patuakhali.
The project will be implemented at a cost of Tk 437.30 crore on an emergency basis as the first unit of the plant now producing around 660-megawatt electricity, is also ready for commercial operation.
Bangladesh-China Power Company (Pvt) Ltd (BCPCL), a joint venture, is constructing 1,320- MW coal-fired Payra power plant under Kalapara     upazila in Patuakhali district.  
The BCPCL would import coal through Payra, expecting such initiatives will boost the country's economy.
The main objective of the project is to maintain and dredge the Ramnabad channel near Payra port.
Coal will be supplied regularly to 1,320 MW Payra thermal power plants.
On August 13 in 2016, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the operational activities of Payra port as the country's third seaport.
Commander Mohammad Abul Hasan, chief Hydrographer of Payra Port Authority, said the Payra coal-fired thermal power plant was built mainly on imported coal.
"Large coal-carrying ships will be arriving at Payra port. The channel is being excavated so that the ships can dock safely. Capital dredging as well as maintenance is essential to maintain depth," he also said.
"The depth of the channel is 6.3 meters.  At high tide, the draft becomes 7 meter," he said adding.
According to the Payra Port Authority sources, the depth of the channel will be maintained at 6.3 meters by dredging in about 75 km of the Ramnabad outer and inner Channel.
The width of the channel is 100 meters. The completion of the project will increase the amount of ship handling, the port authority sources said.
Socio-economic development and quality of life of the people in the southern region will be enhanced through the power generation from the Payra Coal-fired Thermal Power Station, according to the project proposal.
Once it implemented, minimum 25,000- tonne of ships can be handled at the port. Big ships can also be handled. Ships with a maximum draft of 7.5 metre will be ready for navigation at Payra port with the help of low tide.
By 2041, the country will generate 60,000 megawatts of electricity. This requires a huge amount of coal. Now, big vessel cannot reach Payra Port.


