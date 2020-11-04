Aug 15, jail killings conspiracy against independence: PM





"Vested quarters had tried to propagate that August 15 killing was an incident against a family [but] their original objective was caught through the killing of November 3," she said.

The prime minister said this while virtually addressing a discussion organised by Awami League at the Awami League Central Office on

Bangabandhu Avenue marking the Jail Killing Day.

She attended the programme from her official residence Ganobhaban. Sheikh Hasina, also the president of Bangladesh Awami League, presided over the discussion.

On this day in 1975, the killers of Bangabandhu stormed the Dhaka Central Jail in the early hours and assassinated the four national leaders -- Tajuddin Ahmed, Syed Nazrul Islam, Captain Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman -- who led the Liberation War in the absence of Bangabandhu in 1971 and led the nation to victory.

Sheikh Hasina said that those who could not accept the independence of Bangladesh, those who did not recognise independent Bangladesh, those who did not want independent Bangladesh, their companions were involved in these killings and they were the mastermind of these killings.

"It was a political conspiracy against independence and the people of the country. It proves that their aim was to change the ideals of the Liberation War," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said that the then General Ziaur Rahman was the right-hand man of Mostaque Ahmed in this conspiracy.

"Killer Mostaque conspired [and] it became clear when he made General Ziaur Rahman the army chief who was with him. So, it [becomes] naturally clear that Ziaur Rahman was the right-hand man of Mostaque," she said.

She also mentioned that after these killings, the country deviated from the spirit of the Liberation War.

The Prime Minister said that it was the irony of history that killer Mostaque could not survive in power for long like Mir Zafar. He was ousted by Ziaur Rahman when he proclaimed himself as the chief administrator and army chief at the same time.

She said that Ziaur Rahman contaminated the polling system of the country through his 'Yes-No' vote and president vote during his regime.

In this connection, she said that Ziaur Rahman tried to form a political party by giving a share of power to the vested quarter. The party which was formed this way cannot give anything to the nation, they just planted the seeds of corruption in the country," she said adding that those who come to power illegally through violating the Constitution can not give the country democracy.

She mentioned that the main aim of Ziaur Rahman, Ershad and Khaleda Zia was to create anarchy and conflict in the country through corruption, terrorism, militancy and killings just to be in power. The Awami League president said that Awami League's root is deeply rooted in the grassroots level.

"The strength of the roots of the party is very high. Whenever the Awami League comes to power, it always works for the interest, welfare and good of the people. When this party is in power, the elite class does not get benefits, benefits go to the doorsteps of the grassroots people," she said.

She said that Awami League always comes to power with the people's votes, the more there will be shaking to remove this party from the power the more its roots will be rooted in the land -- that is the reality.

She reiterated that drive against terrorism, militancy, drugs and corruption will continue.

"We're working for the welfare of the people and it will continue. The country has been liberated to change the fate of the people," she said.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader also spoke at the programme from Awami League Central Office while Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap conducted the programme from Ganobhaban side.

A minute's silence was observed at the beginning of the programme to show respect to all martyrs from the Language Movement, Liberation War, August 15, 1975 and other pro-democratic movements. -UNB

















