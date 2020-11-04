Covid-19 death toll nears 6,000 in BD





Besides, the health authorities registered 1659 new coronavirus cases during the period, pushing the caseload to 4,12,647.

Besides, 14,061 samples were tested at 113 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of

2,375,763 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The day's infection rate was 11.80 per cent of the total tests though the overall rate in the country to date is 17.37 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

Among the 17 deceased, 16 were men and one was women. They died at different hospitals across the country. Eleven of them were in Dhaka division, four in Chattogram and two in Mymensingh.

In the last 24 hours, 1,886 patients were declared free of Covid-19, raising the total number of recoveries to 329,787 with a 79.92 per cent recovery rate.

A gender breakdown of the total deceased shows that 4,604 were men and 1,379 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, more than 1.2 million people have died from covid-19 in the world while 46.8 million people were infected with the virus, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The death toll from Covid-19 in the world reached 1,205, 221 while the total caseload surpassed 46,801,621 as of Tuesday.

The US has registered 231,510 deaths with 9,284,966 infections - both the highest in the world.

The country has reported 81,493 new confirmed cases and 447 deaths on Monday.

Brazil has recorded 160,074 deaths, a death toll second only to the U.S'. India has the world's third largest death toll at 122,607 and the second largest caseload of more than 8.2 million.

Countries with over 33,000 fatalities also include Mexico, Britain, Italy, France Spain, Iran, and Peru.















