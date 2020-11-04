War crimes accused Salamat Ullah dead





The 84-year-old breathed his last around 8 am at the hospital while undergoing treatment there, his lawyer Abdus Sattar Palwan informed the matter to the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).

He was admitted to the hospital from jail for treatment.

Advocate Abdus Sattar Palwan said his client had been seriously ill for the last three years. We applied for his bail 5 times. The tribunal set a date for the bail hearing on Tuesday.

However, he died this morning at 8 am at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka while undergoing treatment. The tribunal later dismissed his bail application as not pressed, said the lawyer.

The tribunal rejected his bail petition in 2018. Then again on October 29 this year, Salamat Ullah filed another bail petition.

On April 3 in 2018, the International Crimes Tribunal had framed 10 charges against 16 Cox's Bazar men including Salamat Ullah Khan for their alleged crimes against humanity committed during the Liberation War in 1971.









On March 1 in 2015, Salamat Ullah Khan, former president of Cox's Bazar Chamber of Commerce was arrested on charges of crimes against humanity.

He was the founder president of Cox's Bazaar unit of BNP.



War crimes accused Salamat Ullah Khan died at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday.The 84-year-old breathed his last around 8 am at the hospital while undergoing treatment there, his lawyer Abdus Sattar Palwan informed the matter to the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).He was admitted to the hospital from jail for treatment.Advocate Abdus Sattar Palwan said his client had been seriously ill for the last three years. We applied for his bail 5 times. The tribunal set a date for the bail hearing on Tuesday.However, he died this morning at 8 am at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka while undergoing treatment. The tribunal later dismissed his bail application as not pressed, said the lawyer.The tribunal rejected his bail petition in 2018. Then again on October 29 this year, Salamat Ullah filed another bail petition.On April 3 in 2018, the International Crimes Tribunal had framed 10 charges against 16 Cox's Bazar men including Salamat Ullah Khan for their alleged crimes against humanity committed during the Liberation War in 1971.On March 1 in 2015, Salamat Ullah Khan, former president of Cox's Bazar Chamber of Commerce was arrested on charges of crimes against humanity.He was the founder president of Cox's Bazaar unit of BNP.