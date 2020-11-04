Video
Wednesday, 4 November, 2020
Home Miscellaneous

Lynching Of Youth In Lalmonirhat

5 accused on 3-day remand

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

LALMONIRHAT, Nov 3: A court here on Tuesday placed five accused in three cases filed over burning the body of a young man after lynching him on a three-day remand.
Lalmonirhat Senior Judicial Magistrate-3 Ferdousi Begum issued the order, District Court Police OC Mohammad Jahangir Alam said.
Earlier, DB inspector Mahmudunnabi, also the investigation officer of the cases, sought a five-day remand for each of the accused who were arrested in the first phase.
Those, who have been remanded, are Ashraful Alam, 22, and Bayezid, 24, sons of Ismail Hosain, Rafique, 20, Masum Ali, 35, and Shafiqul Islam, 25. So far, 10 people have been arrested in connection with the killing.
Several hundred people have been made accused in three cases filed with Patgram Police Station for burning the body of Shahidun Nabi Jewel after lynching him.
On October 29, Shahidun Nabi Jewel, 50, along with his friend Sultan Jobayer went to Burimari from Rangpur to bring some medicines from India as he had been suffering from mental illness. They offered Asr prayers at Burimari Central Jam'e Mosque in the afternoon.
Jewel, 50, was the former librarian at Rangpur Cantonment Public School and College and a former student of the Department of Library Science of Dhaka University.
After the prayer, he was taking off a copy of Holy Quran from the mosque's shelf. Mistakenly, some copies of Quran and Hadith fell on his feet that led to an altercation with the muazzin of the mosque. Afterwards, some people from nearby area came to the mosque and dragged both Jewel and Jobayer out of the mosque. They confined the duo to a room of a local union parishad building.
A rumour was spread in the evening that two young men were nabbed and detained for desecration of the Holy Quran. Being furious, the angry mob snatched Jewel breaking open the door of the union parishad building and then beat him dead.
Later, the angry mob took Jewel's dead body to Patgram-Burimari highway and burnt it to ashes. They also chanted slogans blocking the highway with burning tyres. Police admitted Jewel's critically injured friend Jobayer to a local hospital.


