Port city agog with election  campaign after 7 months





All candidates including contestants of the two major political parties, Awami League and the BNP, have already started their election campaigns well ahead of the polls rescheduled for the end of next month.

The AL Mayor candidate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and the BNP Mayor candidate Dr Shahadat Hussain are now attending several campaign meetings daily.

Meanwhile, the central committee of the ruling Awami League has directed the Chattogram City unit of AL to finalise the list of 900 polling agents and 100-member polling station bodies for every station to monitor the elections by November 7.

The Election Commission decided to hold the CCC elections on March 21 but rescheduled it for March 29. But due to Covid-19 pandemic, the EC had suspended the elections on March 21.

As per Local Government Act, the tenure of the committee will expire on the day of the first General Meeting held after taking charge of office of the Mayor. As such the tenure of the immediate-past CCC committee had expired on August 5.

Following the expiry of AJM Nasiruddin, the LGRD Ministry had made Khurshed Alam Sujan the Administrator of CCC on August 4. Khurshed, Vice President of Chattogram City unit of Awami League, took charge of the Administrator of CCC on August 6.

According to LGRD Act, Khurshid's tenure will expire on February 2 next year. So the polls date should be announced 45 days before the end of the tenure of the incumbent CCC administrator.

Meanwhile, a total of six Mayoral candidates, 170 candidates for 41 ward councillors and 56 candidates for 14 reserved seats are contesting in the CCC polls.

The Chattogram municipality was made city corporation in 1990, with Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury as the first mayor, followed by Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin. In 1994, AL leader ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury became the first elected city mayor. He was re-elected in 2000 and in 2005, the second time defeating Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin of BNP.

Later, BNP's Manjur Alam Manju won the mayoral race in 2010, defeating Mohiuddin.









After his term, the mayoral post went back to AL as AJM Nasir Uddin won the polls on April 28 in 2015, and is the incumbent mayor.

According to local office of EC, the total number of polling stations in CCC is 735, and the number of polling booths are 4,886 and the total number of voters are 1,951,052 including 998,723 males and 952,329 females.

Meanwhile, the election symbols had been allocated to the aspirant candidates of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) polls slated for March 29.

