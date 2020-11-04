Sundarban reopens to tourists after 7 months





On the first day of reopening, 700-800 visitors entered the world's largest mangrove forest on 16-17 ships, tour operators said.

Earlier, a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change was held on October 19 over the reopening.

The meeting decided to reopen the Sundarban from November 1 ahead of the upcoming tourist season.

On March 19, to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Forest Department announced a temporary restriction on movement of tourists and boats in the Sundarbans. The ban was maintained across the eastern and western Sundarban until further notice.

During the peak time for the Sundarban tourism - from November to March every year - 45,000 plus tourists visit nine areas of the mangrove forest.

The ban threw the tour operators and traders into a financial crisis.

However, when asked if they have imposed any mandatory health restrictions on tourists, Mohammad Moinuddin Khan, forest conservator of Khulna region, said that tourists are being allowed to enter the Sundarban only after following health rules.

"We are closely monitoring this health measures and legal action will be taken against the tour operators or tourists for violating the rules," he said.

Nazmul Azam David, managing director of Rupantar Eco-Tourism Limited, said the tourism sector of the Sundarban lost about Tk 20 crore in the last seven months.

East Sundarban Divisional Forest Officer Mohammad Belayet Hossain said the tourists must wear masks before entering the forest. "The Forest Department has also taken strong actions to ensure social distancing and the use of hand sanitizer."

West Sundarban Divisional Forest Officer Abu Naser Mohsin said although the Sundarban was reopened for visitors on Sunday, no ship is being allowed to carry more than 50 tourists.















