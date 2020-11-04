|
Money Laundering Case
HC scraps bail petition of Tarique’s APS
The High Court (HC) on Tuesday rejected a petition of Mia Nuruddin Ahmed Apu, former assistant personal secretary to BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, for bail in a money laundering case filed by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).
A virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel delivered the verdict after hearing on a rule issued over granting bail to him.