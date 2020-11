A BUET student on Tuesday gave deposition before the Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) in Abrar Fahad murder case.

Earlier on Monday Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Khan, Assistant Provost of BUET's Sher-e-Bangla Hall testified in the STT in the sensational murder case.

With the deposition of Abu Naushad Sakib, Abrar's batch mate, a total of 20 prosecution witnesses have so far given their statements in the court.

Abrar Fahad was a student of the 17th batch of BUET.