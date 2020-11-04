Dr Sabrina’s bail plea rejected

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday refused to grant bail to JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 test reports.

An HC bench of Justice Md Eezaul Haque and Justice Md Atoar Rahman passed the order as the petition not pressed after hearing on the petition filed by Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury seeking bail in the case.

Senior Lawyer Monsurul Haque Chowdhury moved for Dr Sabrina while Deputy Attorney General Saifuddin Khaled represented the state in the court. Earlier, a Dhaka court rejected her bail in connection with issuing fake Covid-19 test reports.







