Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 November, 2020, 10:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118      
Home Back Page

Dr Sabrina’s bail plea rejected

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday refused to grant bail to JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 test reports.
An HC bench of Justice Md Eezaul Haque and Justice Md Atoar Rahman passed the order as the petition not pressed after hearing on the petition filed by Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury seeking bail in the case.
Senior Lawyer Monsurul Haque Chowdhury moved for Dr Sabrina while Deputy Attorney General Saifuddin Khaled represented the state in the court. Earlier, a Dhaka court rejected her bail in connection with issuing fake Covid-19 test reports.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Port city agog with election  campaign after 7 months
A  campaign for Joe Biden held in front of the National Press Club
Sundarban reopens to tourists after 7 months
HC scraps bail petition of Tarique’s APS
Abrar Fahad’s batchmate deposes
Dr Sabrina’s bail plea rejected
HC defers hearing till Dec 3, due to DAG Rupa’s illness
Journalism a dangerous  profession: UNESCO


Latest News
Nordic countries want to invest more in Bangladesh
30 injured as picnic bus overturns
World's biggest stock market debut suspended
Maradona to undergo brain surgery
US media: Biden at 88 electoral votes, Trump at 63
Real rekindle last-16 hopes with 3-2 win over Inter Milan
Jute, jute goods export income rose by 40pc
Qatar emir sets first national election for next October
Police arrests six for sneaking Tk 268 cr under fake e-commerce trade
'Face mask will be mandatory before a vaccine arrives'
Most Read News
Covid-19: 25 die, 1,736 infected in 24 hours
Country needs role of patriots to overcome crisis: Fakhrul
France can’t deny the responsibility of religious violence
Legacy of our bitter past (1947-1971)
Directors of Suhrawardy Hospital, IPH made OSD
Nation mourns four national leaders today
Cops foil Islamist groups’ bid to besiege French embassy
UP chairman held for beating govt official
Samuel makes Huntington’s ‘Clash of Civilizations’ factual!
US goes to presidential election today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft