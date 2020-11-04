HC defers hearing till Dec 3, due to DAG Rupa’s illness





The High Court bench of Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq set the new date of hearing as petitioner DAG Jannatul Ferdousi Rupa sought time for her illness from Covid-19 infection.

Her lawyer informed the HC that DAG Jannatul Ferdousi Rupa is currently infected with Covid-19, she cannot appear at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) headquarters. Therefore, she needs time.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said there is a scope to file an application seeking time due to illness.

However, the HC said ACC has jurisdiction to interrogate anyone in the countries over irregularities and corruption.

During the hearing, Senior lawyer Yusuf Hossain Humayun, ZI Khan Panna, Salah Uddin Dolon and Suraiya Begum were present for the petitioner while Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC.

Earlier on November 2, another HCbench refused to hear the writ petition. Then lawyer of DAG Rupa brought the petition before the bench.

On November 1, the writ petition was filed before the HC challenging the legality of the notice served by the ACC to the DAG.

On October 28, ACC Deputy Director Mohammad Ibrahim sent a notice, asking her to appear at the commission headquarters in Dhaka on November 4.









According to the letter, DAG Jannatul Ferdousi Rupa took bribes from Golam Kibria Shamim alias GK Shamim and helped him in various irregularities and corruption.





