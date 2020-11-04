Video
Journalism a dangerous  profession: UNESCO

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Diplomatic Correspondent

Eighty seven percent of cases (globally) filed against journalists are yet to be resolved, says a UNESCO report.
The number, however, of such cases in 2020 slightly dropped, a UNESCO report said on Monday.
"Journalism remains a dangerous profession. Threats faced by journalists are many and wide-ranging," the UN Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said in the report.
According to The Safety of Journalists and the Danger of Impunity, only 13 percent of cases globally against journalists were reportedly resolved in comparison to 12 percent in 2019 and 11 percent in 2018, reports United Nations News.
Director-General of UNESCO published the report on the occasion of International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists on Monday. It said 39 journalists lost their lives in 2020 as of the end of September. Television journalists constitute the largest group among the victims, according to the report.
The biennial report also said in 2018-19, a total of 156 killings of journalists were recorded worldwide and over the past decade a journalist was killed - on average - every four days, it said.
In 2018, 99 killings were recorded while in 2019, 57 journalists were killed, the lowest death toll in the last 10 years.
"While casualties related to countries experiencing armed conflict have declined, fatal attacks against journalists covering stories related to corruption, human rights violations, environmental crimes, trafficking and political wrongdoing have risen in other countries."
The report is submitted every two years to UNESCO's International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC) Intergovernmental Council, providing an occasion for UNESCO member States to take stock of global developments and discuss challenges linked to promoting the safety of journalists and combating impunity.


