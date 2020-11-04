HC asks govt to explain laws allowing marital rape





The court also issued a rule asking why the respondent should not be directed to take necessary action to repeal these provisions of laws

The HC bench of Justice Md Mojibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin issued the rule after a hearing on a writ petition filed by four rights organisations seeking repeal of the law exceptions to Section 375 and Section 376 of the Penal Code and the explanation of Section 9 (1) of the Women and Children Repression and Prevention Act 2000.

Lawyer ZI Khan Panna, Barrister Sara Hossain, Barrister Jenefa Jabbar and Barrister Sharmin Akter argued for the writ petition while DAG Nowroz Russell Chowdhury represented the state in the court.

Four human rights organizations - Blast, Brac, Naripokkho, and Manusher Jonno Foundation filed the writ petition on Sunday.

The writ argued that exceptions to Section 375 and Section 376 of the Penal Code and the explanation of Section 9 (1) of the Women and Children Repression and Prevention Act 2000 often dismiss the offence of rape in case of married women or girls, which is discriminatory on the basis of gender, and in particular of marital status. This violates the rights of married women and girls as guaranteed under Articles 27, 28, 31, 32, and 35 (5) of the constitution.

The petitioner sought rule and direction to repeal the exception to Section 375 and amend the relevant part of Section 376 of the Penal Code and Section 9 (1) of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

On the same day a legal notice was also sent to the government seeking amendment of its various laws and inclusion of provisions with a view to stopping marital rape.















