Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 November, 2020, 10:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118      
Home Back Page

HC asks govt to explain laws allowing marital rape

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday issued a rule asking the government to explain why the laws that allow marital rape of women and girls aged above 13 should not be declared void and unconstitutional.
The court also issued a rule asking why the respondent should not be directed to take necessary action to repeal these provisions of laws
The HC bench of Justice Md Mojibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin issued the rule after a hearing on a writ petition filed by four rights organisations seeking repeal of the law exceptions to Section 375 and Section 376 of the Penal Code and the explanation of Section 9 (1) of the Women and Children Repression and Prevention Act 2000.
Lawyer ZI Khan Panna, Barrister Sara Hossain, Barrister Jenefa Jabbar and Barrister Sharmin Akter argued for the writ petition while DAG Nowroz Russell Chowdhury represented the state in the court.
Four human rights organizations - Blast, Brac, Naripokkho, and Manusher Jonno Foundation filed the writ petition on Sunday.
The writ argued that exceptions to Section 375 and Section 376 of the Penal Code and the explanation of Section 9 (1) of the Women and Children Repression and Prevention Act 2000 often dismiss the offence of rape in case of married women or girls, which is discriminatory on the basis of gender, and in particular of marital status.  This violates the rights of married women and girls as guaranteed under Articles 27, 28, 31, 32, and 35 (5) of the constitution.
The petitioner sought rule and direction to repeal the exception to Section 375 and amend the relevant part of Section 376 of the Penal Code and Section 9 (1) of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.
On the same day a legal notice was also sent to the government seeking amendment of its various laws and inclusion of provisions with a view to stopping marital rape.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Port city agog with election  campaign after 7 months
A  campaign for Joe Biden held in front of the National Press Club
Sundarban reopens to tourists after 7 months
HC scraps bail petition of Tarique’s APS
Abrar Fahad’s batchmate deposes
Dr Sabrina’s bail plea rejected
HC defers hearing till Dec 3, due to DAG Rupa’s illness
Journalism a dangerous  profession: UNESCO


Latest News
Nordic countries want to invest more in Bangladesh
30 injured as picnic bus overturns
World's biggest stock market debut suspended
Maradona to undergo brain surgery
US media: Biden at 88 electoral votes, Trump at 63
Real rekindle last-16 hopes with 3-2 win over Inter Milan
Jute, jute goods export income rose by 40pc
Qatar emir sets first national election for next October
Police arrests six for sneaking Tk 268 cr under fake e-commerce trade
'Face mask will be mandatory before a vaccine arrives'
Most Read News
Covid-19: 25 die, 1,736 infected in 24 hours
Country needs role of patriots to overcome crisis: Fakhrul
France can’t deny the responsibility of religious violence
Legacy of our bitter past (1947-1971)
Directors of Suhrawardy Hospital, IPH made OSD
Nation mourns four national leaders today
Cops foil Islamist groups’ bid to besiege French embassy
UP chairman held for beating govt official
Samuel makes Huntington’s ‘Clash of Civilizations’ factual!
US goes to presidential election today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft