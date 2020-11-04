Fugitive killers of 4 nat’l leaders to be brought back: Home Minister



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal flanked by Haji Salim MP and Bangladesh Medical Association President Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin paying tributes to the four national leaders at Old Dhaka Central Jail at Nazimuddin Road on Tuesday, marking the Jail Killing Day. photo : Observer

"The verdict in the Jail Killing Case has been executed partially while the work to bring back the fugitive convicts is underway. They will be brought back one by one and executed," he said.

The Home Minister came up with the remark while visiting the killing spot of four national leaders at Old Central Jail at Nazimuddin Road in the capital on Tuesday. "Not only the misguided army personnel but also a big conspiracy was there behind the assassination of four national leaders and identities of those involved in the conspiracy will be exposed," he added.

The nation observed the Jail Killing Day on Tuesday.

On November 3 in 1975, four national leaders and heroes of the country's Liberation War -- Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Captain Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman -- were assassinated inside the Dhaka Central Jail.

The four leaders played a key role in forming the Mujibnagar government in exile that led the Liberation War of 1971 with Syed Nazrul Islam as the acting president, Tajuddin Ahmad as the prime minister, Mansur Ali as the finance minister and AHM Qamruzzaman as the home, relief and rehabilitation minister.















Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said the fugitive killers of four national leaders will be brought back home and executed."The verdict in the Jail Killing Case has been executed partially while the work to bring back the fugitive convicts is underway. They will be brought back one by one and executed," he said.The Home Minister came up with the remark while visiting the killing spot of four national leaders at Old Central Jail at Nazimuddin Road in the capital on Tuesday. "Not only the misguided army personnel but also a big conspiracy was there behind the assassination of four national leaders and identities of those involved in the conspiracy will be exposed," he added.The nation observed the Jail Killing Day on Tuesday.On November 3 in 1975, four national leaders and heroes of the country's Liberation War -- Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Captain Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman -- were assassinated inside the Dhaka Central Jail.The four leaders played a key role in forming the Mujibnagar government in exile that led the Liberation War of 1971 with Syed Nazrul Islam as the acting president, Tajuddin Ahmad as the prime minister, Mansur Ali as the finance minister and AHM Qamruzzaman as the home, relief and rehabilitation minister.