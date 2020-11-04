Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 November, 2020, 10:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118      
Home Sports

Rashford making a difference on and off the field

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

LONDON, NOV 3: Marcus Rashford's impact now stretches far beyond the football field as the Manchester United and England forward has become a global icon by taking on politicians to fight for an end to child poverty.
In the week of his 23rd birthday, Rashford scored his first career hat-trick in a 5-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig in the Champions League, gained the support of over one million signatures in a petition to try and extend free school meals during half-term holidays and inspired thousands of volunteers across the country to step into the breach when parliament did not intervene.
After his campaign forced a government U-turn over free school meals over the summer holidays, Rashford has formed a taskforce with major food suppliers, which is now helping to provide over seven million meals per week for those in need.
Rashford's message has been powerful as he went through the difficulties millions face in the economic crisis caused by coronavirus as he relied on the help of friends and neighbours during an impoverished childhood.
The determination to make a difference has proved infectious with major brands, other football clubs and players inspired by the movement.
On Monday, Rashford announced a partnership with fashion brand Burberry that will provide grants to two youth centres he attended as a child, as well as a donation to provide over 200,000 meals.
Brighton, Bradford, Luton and Yeovil were among a host of other English clubs to provide meals during half-term week.
England international teammate Reece James has set up a similar project to raise £100,000 for a London food charity by the time he turns 21 on December 8.
- 'The power is yours' -
Following in the footsteps of NBA stars' activism on racial injustice, footballers are no longer satisfied just doing their talking on the pitch.




Empowered by millions of followers on social media, they are using their platform to positively enact change.
After a disagreement on the government's policy for hungry children Conservative MP Steve Baker tweeted: "You have 3.4m followers Marcus, to my 96k. The power is yours here."
The campaign has even managed to unite the famously partisan world of football.
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson believes once supporters are allowed to return to stadiums that Rashford may be the first Manchester United player to get a standing ovation at Anfield.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rashford making a difference on and off the field
Blow for PSG as injured Mbappe to miss Leipzig clash
Leicester power into second place
Maradona admitted to hospital in Argentina
Physio recommends use of testing app for head injury to the players
Tendulkar urges ICC to make helmets must for batsmen
Australia's Watson set to end career after IPL disappointment
Ansar, engaging with Police in final today


Latest News
Nordic countries want to invest more in Bangladesh
30 injured as picnic bus overturns
World's biggest stock market debut suspended
Maradona to undergo brain surgery
US media: Biden at 88 electoral votes, Trump at 63
Real rekindle last-16 hopes with 3-2 win over Inter Milan
Jute, jute goods export income rose by 40pc
Qatar emir sets first national election for next October
Police arrests six for sneaking Tk 268 cr under fake e-commerce trade
'Face mask will be mandatory before a vaccine arrives'
Most Read News
Covid-19: 25 die, 1,736 infected in 24 hours
Country needs role of patriots to overcome crisis: Fakhrul
France can’t deny the responsibility of religious violence
Legacy of our bitter past (1947-1971)
Directors of Suhrawardy Hospital, IPH made OSD
Nation mourns four national leaders today
Cops foil Islamist groups’ bid to besiege French embassy
UP chairman held for beating govt official
Samuel makes Huntington’s ‘Clash of Civilizations’ factual!
US goes to presidential election today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft