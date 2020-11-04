Video
Wednesday, 4 November, 2020
Sports

Tendulkar urges ICC to make helmets must for batsmen

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020

DUBAI, NOV 3: Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar Tuesday urged cricket's world body to make helmets "mandatory" for batsmen at all times during a match.
Tendulkar was reacting to an Indian Premier League incident when Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Vijay Shankar took a blow on the helmet by a throw from Kings XI Punjab's Nicholas Pooran.
"The game has become faster but is it getting safer? Recently we witnessed an incident which could've been nasty," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter with a video link of the action.
"Be it a spinner or pacer, wearing a HELMET should be MANDATORY for batsmen at professional levels. Request @icc to take this up on priority."
Batsmen usually wear a helmet when facing a fast bowler but take the head gear off when a spinner comes on to bowl.
Shankar fell to the ground after taking the hit but escaped injury in the IPL league game last month.
Head injuries in the game were back in focus after Australian batsman Phil Hughes' tragic death in 2014 due a hit on the neck just below the helmet.




The International Cricket Council has since improved helmet standards with equipment companies adding extra protection in the neck area to prevent serious injuries.    -AFP


