Ansar, engaging with Police in final today

Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) will engage with Bangladesh Police Handball Club in the final of Bangabandhu Federation Cup Handball Competition today (Wednesday) at 11:30am at the Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium, Paltan in Dhaka.The four-team event, sponsored by Orient Bread, began on Saturday at the same venue.The four teams are Bangladesh Police Handball Club, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Bandarban DSA and Team Handball Dhaka.Although the final will be played today, prizes will be handed over in a colourful programme tomorrow (Thursday) at 11:30am at the same place. The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel will be chief guest of the prize giving programme while Managing Director of the events' sponsor Orient Bread Mahbub-Uz-Zaman will attend the programme as a special guest.