Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 November, 2020, 10:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118      
Home Sports

Bangladesh vs Nepal friendly football

Shahidul never to forget his mistake against Nepal

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Shahidul never to forget his mistake against Nepal

Shahidul never to forget his mistake against Nepal

National goalkeeper Shahidul Alam Sohel said the mistake which he made against Nepal in the SAFF Championship 2018 became a nightmare which is still haunting him always.
Bangladesh's hope of reaching the last four in the SAFF championship 2018 dashed because of Shahidul's only mistake and his mistake still haunts him always.
"I still remember the incident ….. even after leaving football I'll not forget the incident … it has become part of my life …. No matter where I go, this mistake haunt me always…as a national team goalkeeper it's not right to make this kind of mistake and next time I'll not repeat this kind of mistake……and I'll train in such a way that this mistake does not happen again, said Shahidul Alam Sohel to the pressmen after the team's training session at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Tuesday.
Sohel said he has spent three sessions with new goalkeeping coach Les Cleevely, who is already working on his problems.
There are four goalkeepers in the 36-member Bangladesh national team's preliminary squad. Apart from Shahidul Alam Anisur Rahman, Pappu Hossain and Ashraful Islam Rana. There is competition among goalkeepers to make place in the final squad.
Goalkeeper Pappu Hossain said as there are four goalkeepers in the squad so the fight among them will be obvious. Everyone will want to take a place in the 23-member squad and if I'm in the 23-man squad, I'll fight with the seniors to play for the team.
Since it's a country game, there will be a little pressure … If I play without pressure, I'll be able to play well for the team and if I take pressure there will be mistakes there. BSS


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Rashford making a difference on and off the field
Blow for PSG as injured Mbappe to miss Leipzig clash
Leicester power into second place
Maradona admitted to hospital in Argentina
Physio recommends use of testing app for head injury to the players
Tendulkar urges ICC to make helmets must for batsmen
Australia's Watson set to end career after IPL disappointment
Ansar, engaging with Police in final today


Latest News
Nordic countries want to invest more in Bangladesh
30 injured as picnic bus overturns
World's biggest stock market debut suspended
Maradona to undergo brain surgery
US media: Biden at 88 electoral votes, Trump at 63
Real rekindle last-16 hopes with 3-2 win over Inter Milan
Jute, jute goods export income rose by 40pc
Qatar emir sets first national election for next October
Police arrests six for sneaking Tk 268 cr under fake e-commerce trade
'Face mask will be mandatory before a vaccine arrives'
Most Read News
Covid-19: 25 die, 1,736 infected in 24 hours
Country needs role of patriots to overcome crisis: Fakhrul
France canâ€™t deny the responsibility of religious violence
Legacy of our bitter past (1947-1971)
Directors of Suhrawardy Hospital, IPH made OSD
Nation mourns four national leaders today
Cops foil Islamist groupsâ€™ bid to besiege French embassy
UP chairman held for beating govt official
Samuel makes Huntingtonâ€™s â€˜Clash of Civilizationsâ€™ factual!
US goes to presidential election today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft