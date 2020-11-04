

Shahidul never to forget his mistake against Nepal

Bangladesh's hope of reaching the last four in the SAFF championship 2018 dashed because of Shahidul's only mistake and his mistake still haunts him always.

"I still remember the incident ….. even after leaving football I'll not forget the incident … it has become part of my life …. No matter where I go, this mistake haunt me always…as a national team goalkeeper it's not right to make this kind of mistake and next time I'll not repeat this kind of mistake……and I'll train in such a way that this mistake does not happen again, said Shahidul Alam Sohel to the pressmen after the team's training session at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Tuesday.

Sohel said he has spent three sessions with new goalkeeping coach Les Cleevely, who is already working on his problems.

There are four goalkeepers in the 36-member Bangladesh national team's preliminary squad. Apart from Shahidul Alam Anisur Rahman, Pappu Hossain and Ashraful Islam Rana. There is competition among goalkeepers to make place in the final squad.

Goalkeeper Pappu Hossain said as there are four goalkeepers in the squad so the fight among them will be obvious. Everyone will want to take a place in the 23-member squad and if I'm in the 23-man squad, I'll fight with the seniors to play for the team.

Since it's a country game, there will be a little pressure … If I play without pressure, I'll be able to play well for the team and if I take pressure there will be mistakes there. BSS

















