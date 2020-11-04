

BCB President's Cup hero Sumon Khan continues rich form

Fast bowler Sumon Khan proved his BCB President's Cup performance was not a fluke at all as he claimed 4-54 in a gem of pace bowling on the second and last day of the High Performance (HP) Unit's two-day intra-squad game at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.The match finally ended in a draw after Team B was bowled out for 266 in 80 overs in the face of some devastating bowling from Sumon. The fast bowler is ably supported by spinner Hasan Murad, who also grabbed 4-35.Team B captain Naim Sheikh struck a delightful 83 runs. Mrittunjoy was the other notable scorer with 58 while Towhid Ridoy made 42.Team B made a decent start with the openers Naim Sheikh and Parvej Emon sharing 77 runs. Emon scored 35 before being dismissed but Naim continued punishing the Team A bowlers. Naim clattered 11 fours and two sixes in his 129 balls knock.After his dismissal as second batsman, Mrittunjoy and Ridoy took the onus but once they got dismissed, Team B batsmen fell like a pack of cards.Team A earlier scored 406-7 on day one, thanks to a brilliant century from World Cup winning Under-19 captain Akbar Ali who hit 136 runs. -BSS