Wednesday, 4 November, 2020, 10:42 AM
BCB President's Cup hero Sumon Khan continues rich form

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Fast bowler Sumon Khan proved his BCB President's Cup performance was not a fluke at all as he claimed 4-54 in a gem of pace bowling on the second and last day of the High Performance (HP) Unit's two-day intra-squad game at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
The match finally ended in a draw after Team B was bowled out for 266 in 80 overs in the face of some devastating bowling from Sumon. The fast bowler is ably supported by spinner Hasan Murad, who also grabbed 4-35.
Team B captain Naim Sheikh struck a delightful 83 runs. Mrittunjoy was the other notable scorer with 58 while Towhid Ridoy made 42.
Team B made a decent start with the openers Naim Sheikh and Parvej Emon sharing 77 runs. Emon scored 35 before being dismissed but Naim continued punishing the Team A bowlers. Naim clattered 11 fours and two sixes in his 129 balls knock.
After his dismissal as second batsman, Mrittunjoy and Ridoy took the onus but once they got dismissed, Team B batsmen fell like a pack of cards.
Team A earlier scored 406-7 on day one, thanks to a brilliant century from World Cup winning Under-19 captain Akbar Ali who hit 136 runs.     -BSS


