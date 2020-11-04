Video
Wednesday, 4 November, 2020
Sports

BCB eying successful bio-bubble execution in T20 Cup

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will consider it as a huge achievement if they can successfully execute the biosecure bubble plan for the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup.
It will be a five-team tournament which means a total of 100 plus people including the players and support staff will have to go under a bio-bubble for the tournament. No doubt managing those large numbers of people in a bubble will be the toughest job for the BCB.
But the board has taken the challenge to successfully complete the tournament, which is imperative as they would have to host West Indies in a biosecure bubble for a full bilateral series in January.
"Managing two teams for a bilateral series in a bubble is much easier," BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said. "So think about five teams. If we can manage those five teams in a bubble, it will be a huge achievement for us. If we can organize the Bangabandhu T20 Cup successfully, it will give us immense confidence. It will be in fact a stepping stone to start the national and International cricket on full scale here."
BCB is in fact slowly gaining confidence to get cricket back to the field on a larger scale amid persisting Covid-19 concerns following the success of BCB President's Cup.
The 50-over three-team tournament was held in a bio-secure environment and BCB arranged a residential camp for cricketers which lasted almost a month.
It went smoothly and no Covid-19 cases were reported from the camp, encouraging BCB to a great extent.
To return to cricket following a six months Covid-19 forced hiatus, was smooth. Firstly, the cricketers were allowed to avail BCB facilities for individual practice sessions under special arrangement in August.
The next step was turning the practice sessions into sessions of small groups, and finally, the whole national set-up assembled on September 20 with the impending ambition of touring Sri Lanka later that month for a three-match Test series.
The tour however, got postponed for an indefinite period due to the disagreement between the two boards over Covid-19 protocol.
BCB quickly responded to it by implementing a back-up plan, starting with a couple of two-day games, followed by the 50-over President's Cup, involving 48 cricketers, divided into three teams.
The bio-bubble plan for the BCB President's Cup was a successful one and the tournament ended without any fuss. Another successful tournament would give them confidence to bring back International cricket, said the CEO.
"You know we've taken a few steps, the special part of our plan is to return to international cricket. First you know we opened our facilities, then we gave individual practice then we started practice in a small group and after that the national team started practicing, targeting the Sri Lanka tour. Since the Sri Lanka tour got postponed, we arranged two two-day match and then the BCB President's Cup," the CEO said.
"Although it was challenging we were successful, considering its viewership and everything but we think that this is the direction we have got for our return to international cricket. We have got a direction on what the challenges are to face. So next time we will gain more experience through the T20 Cup and then maybe we will be in a position to express an opinion about International cricket."
While some countries allow the spectators on a limited scale to watch the match in the stadium, Bangladesh is yet to take any decision on this.
Nizam Uddin Chowdhuy however made a thing clear: they will only follow the health rules of the Bangladesh Government, rather than taking note of how the other countries maintain the standard health protocol.
"We are directed by our Government direction. By following the standard health protocol of the Bangladesh Government we'll organize the T20 Cup and then any International series," he said.
"It is not our concern as to how the other countries maintain the health protocol. We will only consider the direction of the Bangladesh Government," he concluded.     -BSS


