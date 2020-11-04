

Tamim, Riyad get NOC to play PSL

"They have applied to us to play PSL and the Board is taking it positively. We've told them that they can go if they want," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told media on Tuesday.

Tamim will play for Lahore Qalandars while Mahmudullah will represent Multan Sultans. Bothe the sides confirmed play-offs. Tamim replaced opener Chris Lynn and Multan Sultans succeeded Moeen Ali. Both the Englishmen returned home after round league matches.

Sultans will play the first Qualifier against Karachi Kings on November 14 and Qalandars will take on Peshwar Zalmi in the 1st Eliminator on the following day. The final of the event will be held on November 17.

The Bangabandhu T20 Cup on the other hand will be commenced within less than seven days of their homecoming from Pakistan. According to government regulations anybody travelled from abroad must to ensure 14-day quarantine. If so, top two players will miss earlier phase matches of the event. BCB however, is working to minimise their quarantine periods.

"We have government regulation for those, who come from abroad," said the BCB executive. "We also have some standard practices that we followed our last tournament".









Citing the procedures they followed for national coaches Russell Domingo, Ottis Gibson and others overseas supporting staffs Chowdhury said, "Foreign coaches and other support staffs were quarantined. We'll proceed to follow such protocols but after discussions with the related public divisions".





