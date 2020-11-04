Video
Commencement overdue one week

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Sports Reporter

Bangabandhu T20 Cup, which was announced earlier by BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon to start on November 15, is going to be deferred for one week. BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury informed journalists about the rescheduling of the event on Tuesday.
"It's actually not a deferment. We have planned to kick start in a date around November 20," Chowdhury said. "It can be any day of 20th, 21st or 22nd of November".
BCB already invited Letter of Interest (LOI) for the five-team tournament, the update of which is also under cloud to all. BCB Chief Executive pronounced assertive notes on the issue. He said, "As you know we've already given advertisement requiring sponsorship and hopefully we'll be able to close it very soon".
"We've got responses to the extent we expected. But the decision is yet to be taken. We'll finalise things within soonest possible time," he added.
The brand new T20 domestic league is a proxy tournament of Tigers' tour to Sri Lanka and is a very crucial for bring all sort of crickets back in Bangladesh. Soon after the postponement of Sri Lanka tour BCB President instructed board to go for a T20 tournament to ensure participation of maximum number of players.
BCB organised couple of two-day games followed by BCB President's Cup, an intra-squad 50-over tournament before the forthcoming corporate league. To give the event a festive look and guarantee a BPL-like flavour, BCB is leaving no stone unturned. It is the ultimate cause for the late.
"We are going forward according to our plan. The commencement date is not deferred unnecessarily. Preparing grounds and some other issues are related to it," Chowdhury clarified.
BCB already prepared a draft list of 80 players combining pool cricketers, HP unit, Under-19 and frontline domestic cricketers.









