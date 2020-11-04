Two Mohammadpur blast victims die





With the death of Saidul Islam, and Amir Hossain, 45, the death toll from the blast rose to three.

Another victim, Abdul Alim, is undergoing treatment at the hospital, said resident physician of the hospital Dr Partha Sangkar Pal.

Earlier on Saturday, Faruk, a shop employee in jured in the incident, died at a city hospital.









Seven people, shop owner Abdul Alim, 50, suffered burns in the explosion in the scrapped goods shop near Chand Udyan Bhanga Mosque of Mohammadpur last Tuesday.

Others injured in the incident are Mohammad Faruk, 37, Saidul Islam, Amir Uddin, Md Rasel, Suruj Mollah and Md Kaiyum.

They were taken to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery hospital.

Of them, Faruk, Saidul Islam, Amir Uddin and Abdul Alim were undergoing treatment at the hospital while the other three were released. Two more victims, injured in an explosion at a scrapped goods shop in Mohammadpur last week, succumbed their injuries at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery hospital on Tuesday.With the death of Saidul Islam, and Amir Hossain, 45, the death toll from the blast rose to three.Another victim, Abdul Alim, is undergoing treatment at the hospital, said resident physician of the hospital Dr Partha Sangkar Pal.Earlier on Saturday, Faruk, a shop employee in jured in the incident, died at a city hospital.Seven people, shop owner Abdul Alim, 50, suffered burns in the explosion in the scrapped goods shop near Chand Udyan Bhanga Mosque of Mohammadpur last Tuesday.Others injured in the incident are Mohammad Faruk, 37, Saidul Islam, Amir Uddin, Md Rasel, Suruj Mollah and Md Kaiyum.They were taken to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery hospital.Of them, Faruk, Saidul Islam, Amir Uddin and Abdul Alim were undergoing treatment at the hospital while the other three were released.