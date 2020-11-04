Pvt univ students can attend practical classes, exams: UGC





In a directive, the UGC said students and teachers will have to follow health guidelines and physical distancing.

Not more than one class or exam can be taken on each day and a maximum of 10 students can attend each class, the UGC said.

Students will be allowed on the campus half an hour earlier to their classes or exam and will have to leave within half an hour after the conclusion of their classes and exams.

In April, the UGC directed the authorities concerned of private universities to refrain from taking examinations and conducting admission activities online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It also requested all to follow the directives of the government as well as the World Health Organisation (WHO) for preventing the spread of coronavirus.









On May 7, the UGC published a guideline on conducting courses online amid the prevailing coronavirus pandemic for private universities. -UNB





