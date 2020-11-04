Ex-CCC mayor Nasir Uddin hospitalised with C-19 symptoms



CHATTOGRAM, Nov 3: Ex-mayor of Chattogram City Corporation and general secretary of city Awami League AJM Nasir Uddin has been hospitalsed with symptoms of Covid-19.He was admitted to Park View Hospital in the city on Tuesday morning.Managing director of the hospital Md Dr Rezaul Karim said he was brought to the hospital with light fever, cold and cough. His sample was taken for Covid-19 test, he said. Bangladesh on Monday recorded 1,736 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 41,09,88. -UNB