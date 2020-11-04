Video
‘Religious sentiment can’t be hurt’

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Bangladesh has urged all sides to exercise the freedom of expression responsibly and refrain from hurting anybody's religious sentiment in the name of freedom of expression.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen encouraged all to have patience instead of mixing up religious issues with economic ones.
He made the remarks while briefing members of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.
DCAB President Angur Nahar Monty and General Secretary Touhidur Rahman were present.
The Foreign Secretary said Bangladesh does not support violence in the name of religion.
Three people died in a knife attack recently at a church in Nice, what French President Emmanuel Macron said was an "Islamist terrorist attack".
He said France would not surrender its core values after visiting the Notre-Dame basilica in the southern city.
In Nice, one elderly victim was "virtually beheaded", officials said. Another woman and a man also died.
Bangladesh also condemned the attack on innocent people and expressed heartfelt condolence.Hundreds of activists of Hefajat-e-Islam staged sit-in on Monday protesting the recent comments made by France President Emmanuel Macron against Islam.
Vehicular movement from the city's Baitul Mukarram National Mosque to Nightingale intersection remained suspended since morning.
Several hundred activists of Hefajat-e-Islam gathered near the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque around 11:00am. Police foiled their attempts to lay siege to the France Embassy.    -UNB


