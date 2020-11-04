Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 November, 2020, 10:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118      
Home City News

Student\'s â€˜Anti-Islamicâ€™ Remarks

IU forms probe committee, Arabic dept head resigns

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Student's ‘Anti-Islamic’ RemarksKUSHTIA, Nov 3: The authorities of Islamic University in Kushtia formed a three-member probe body to investigate allegations against one of its students of hurting religious sentiment.
IU Vice-Chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam formed the panel headed by arts' faculty Dean Professor M Sarwar Murshed against Arabic language and literature department's third-year student Saifullah Al Hadi over his derogatory remarks on Makkah and Zamzam Well on his Facebook post, IU acting Registrar SM Abdul Latif said.
Student advisor Professor M Saidur Rahman and Arabic language and literature department chairman are the other members of the body.
The probe body was asked to submit its report within two weeks, the registrar said, adding that they would take legal action against the student after getting a report from the committee.
The chairman of the Arabic Language and Literature Department of Islamic University in Kushtia resigned on Tuesday.
He made the decision just three days after recommending the expulsion of a student for making anti-Islamic remarks.
Meanwhile, the university's acting registrar SM Abdul Latif said Arabic language and literature department chairman Moshtaq Mohammad Abdul Moktader Munwar Ali submitted a resignation letter to him showing personal reasons. But many Islamic University teachers and students said a vested quarter might have threatened Munwar Alifor recommending the permanent expulsion of the student.
However, the academic said the key reason behind his resignation was family issues. "I did not receive any threat."    -UNB


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Two Mohammadpur blast victims die
Family members of four national leaders pay homage
Pvt univ students can attend practical classes, exams: UGC
Ex-CCC mayor Nasir Uddin hospitalised with C-19 symptoms
22-day Hilsa catching ban lifts today
â€˜Religious sentiment canâ€™t be hurtâ€™
IU forms probe committee, Arabic dept head resigns
Prof Islam joins as IUB dean


Latest News
Nordic countries want to invest more in Bangladesh
30 injured as picnic bus overturns
World's biggest stock market debut suspended
Maradona to undergo brain surgery
US media: Biden at 88 electoral votes, Trump at 63
Real rekindle last-16 hopes with 3-2 win over Inter Milan
Jute, jute goods export income rose by 40pc
Qatar emir sets first national election for next October
Police arrests six for sneaking Tk 268 cr under fake e-commerce trade
'Face mask will be mandatory before a vaccine arrives'
Most Read News
Covid-19: 25 die, 1,736 infected in 24 hours
Country needs role of patriots to overcome crisis: Fakhrul
France canâ€™t deny the responsibility of religious violence
Legacy of our bitter past (1947-1971)
Directors of Suhrawardy Hospital, IPH made OSD
Nation mourns four national leaders today
Cops foil Islamist groupsâ€™ bid to besiege French embassy
UP chairman held for beating govt official
Samuel makes Huntingtonâ€™s â€˜Clash of Civilizationsâ€™ factual!
US goes to presidential election today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft