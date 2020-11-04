IU forms probe committee, Arabic dept head resigns





IU Vice-Chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam formed the panel headed by arts' faculty Dean Professor M Sarwar Murshed against Arabic language and literature department's third-year student Saifullah Al Hadi over his derogatory remarks on Makkah and Zamzam Well on his Facebook post, IU acting Registrar SM Abdul Latif said.

Student advisor Professor M Saidur Rahman and Arabic language and literature department chairman are the other members of the body.

The probe body was asked to submit its report within two weeks, the registrar said, adding that they would take legal action against the student after getting a report from the committee.

The chairman of the Arabic Language and Literature Department of Islamic University in Kushtia resigned on Tuesday.

He made the decision just three days after recommending the expulsion of a student for making anti-Islamic remarks.

Meanwhile, the university's acting registrar SM Abdul Latif said Arabic language and literature department chairman Moshtaq Mohammad Abdul Moktader Munwar Ali submitted a resignation letter to him showing personal reasons. But many Islamic University teachers and students said a vested quarter might have threatened Munwar Alifor recommending the permanent expulsion of the student.

However, the academic said the key reason behind his resignation was family issues. "I did not receive any threat." -UNB















