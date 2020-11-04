Video
Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

Coffins of female expat workers continue coming

Coffins of female expat workers continue coming

Recently, a 13 year old girl, Nadi who was sent as a domestic help to Saudi Arabia returned home in a coffin. Apparently her documents showed that she was born in 1993, whereas her actual birth year is 2007. Sending underage girls as migrant workers and then their returning as corpses is not a new phenomenon in this country. We have been helplessly witnessing this type of tragic incidents for too long now.

Statistics show that nearly 473 women returned home dead from the Middle East in the past 5 years, of which 175 died in Saudi Arabia. Among them, 51 committed suicide. In the last four years, 81 female migrant workers committed suicide in different countries. Moreover, between January and September of this year, bodies of at least 63 female workers were sent back home and among them 22 coffins were from just KSA alone.  

The death toll is too high to accept while remain silent. Here we ask a question to the expatriate ministry - why don't they properly investigate the reasons of these unwarranted deaths? Why do many of our female migrant workers choose to take their own lives? Why the respective administrations do not feel the necessity to carry out the victims' post-mortem?

Certainly, we feel that some people are responsible for the death of the unfortunate girl. Firstly, her family is responsible as they allowed her to take employment overseas --despite knowing that she was just 13. An overseas job is really tempting and hard to turn down for countless poor women in Bangladesh. Concurrently, our helpless female job seekers must see the flipside of all job offers, pertaining to insecurity, slavery and sexual exploitation.





Along with us, numerous media houses are also reporting on this grim issue. We are penning and congratulating the remittance heroes for recent remittance inflow increase. But our female migrant workers woes are not lessening. Civil societies, experts and other development workers repeatedly suggested formulating new policy on sending women workers abroad. We wrote in our previous editorials that more investigation and caution are needed while sending female workers abroad. Moreover, the agencies should be in vigilance as many of them are directly or indirectly involved in human trafficking.

We call on the relevant ministry to immediately launch an inquiry into the deaths and determine the causative factors. If it is needed the host countries should be asked for help in such inquiries to unearth the facts. We don't want to see any more grim caravans coming in our land. Neither our workers' labour nor do their lives come cheap.



« PreviousNext »

