Wednesday, 4 November, 2020, 10:41 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

People's representatives must be sincere

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Dear Sir
People's representatives have acceptance in a society since they perform vital tasks for country. In a democratic government system, they are elected by direct or indirect vote of the common people. They are determined to ensure peoples' welfare.

However, it is often noticed that the people's representatives forget their responsibilities and abuse power they hold. They move away from their responsibilities given by the state and work for the benefit of own interests. Erfan Selim, son of Dhaka South City Corporation councilor and MP of Dhaka-6 constituency, was arrested in connection with the beating of a naval officer in Dhanmondi. In the early hours of Monday (October 26), the victim, Navy officer Lieutenant Wasim, filed a case in the Dhanmondi Police Station against four people, including Irfan Selim. Police arrested the driver immediately after the case. Recently, many people's representatives found engaged in controversial activities for various reasons. Many are blaming the deterioration of moral values as the main reason.





The people's representatives have the top responsibility of running the state. Therefore, they should not misuse power in performing duty. Besides, maintaining good relations with the people, they should be humane and sincere.

Mamun Hossain Agun
Dhaka College



