

Understanding the mob behaviour



Each time the country gets shocked to its core after witnessing these horrendous incidents. Cognitively challenged people driven by unbridled emotion, and incapable of resisting urges to act on emotions usually gets involved in such incidents. The normal behaviour would have been to catch the suspects and hand them over to the law enforcement agency. Instead what makes the crowds choose the path to mob violence? To stop this spate of violence it is crucial to understand the very nature of the crime.



One of the main features researchers attribute to mobs is their like-mindedness or mental homogeneity. This mental homogeneity can be reflected in mobs' collective rage due to unmet human needs such as extreme poverty, unemployment, lack of trust in the justice system or themselves being victims of injustice. We must recognize that this culture of mob lynching is a product of prevalent injustices in society. The inability of state institutions to function effectively adds to mass frustration driving them towards lawlessness.



The second feature attributed to mob violence is 'Contagion' or ideas moving rapidly through a group of people. In Bangladesh rumours and superstitions spread like wildfire and ensures contagion combined with convergence. A large part of our population being uneducated and uninformed, easily fall prey to deep-rooted superstitions and rumours. Seeing Saidi (a war criminal in Bangladesh) on the moon, relying on village quacks or blindly trusting priests, believing on human offerings reflects our primitive thinking and inability to scientifically or rationally verify facts.



However, even when a group of people lacks like-mindedness they take part in the violence due to their readiness to deviate from conventional social norms. The central issue in the study of mob behaviour has been determining why restraints that produce conventional behaviour break down when individuals find themselves in a crowd. Two very important mechanisms are responsible for this. One is loss of responsibility through anonymity and the other is the impression of universality. When acting in a crowd, individuals often feel more anonymous and less responsible for their actions. Sometimes they commit wrongdoings knowingly to seek the approval of those around them.



The impression of universality acts in two ways- first, individuals find it easy to act aggressively taking advantage of the difficulties of legal authorities to single them out and secondly, individuals get swayed by the mob because of a belief that if everyone else is acting in a certain way, the actions cannot be wrong; the mob simply redefines the norm for correct behaviour. That's when the concept of mob justice comes into play owing to the redefined sense of righteousness. Interestingly, with the enhancement of crowd size this sense of justice gets strengthened.

The newly defined mob justice by the crowd in no way diminishes the criminal responsibility of the participants. People who take part in these lynchings are also liable to punishment for their common intention to commit the crime. Both the instigators and supportive onlookers would be liable for the act in the same manner as if it were done by them individually.



Nevertheless, the punishment does not feed in to how we police the crowd. Clearly, our law enforcement agencies are not adequately trained to control a crowd without further infuriating them. It's easy to inflame the crowd by trampling on their notion of justice. The police can curb this influence by facilitating legitimate behaviour rather than focusing on the control of illegitimate behaviour. Their job should be not to arrest at once but to talk and de-escalate tension. In doing so the police needs to target those who incited the mob.



Lastly, prevailing social anarchy has made some people lose the capacity to create a safe emotional boundary in the midst of chaos. Mostly people with suppressed anger and disenfranchisement, roaming around purposelessly instigate and agitate a mob. Unaware of the victim's constitutional rights to fair trial, they took it upon themselves to be the light bearer of the 'delusional mob justice'. We are transforming into a society where the growing culture of intolerance is devouring every other value that makes us humane. We cannot let our most vulnerable citizens be the victims of social anarchy. Everyone, especially those in charge of safeguarding the democracy and rule of law, must come forward to tackle the mob violence with all possible means.

The writer is student, Department of Law, University of Chittagong















