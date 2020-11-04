

“I'm Bond, James Bond….”



But when Connery turned around and was leaving, the interviewer (or interviewers-this was so long ago and my memory is failing!) called him back, apparently impressed by his gait. Here was a man, they suddenly noted, with a bearing that was unique. And so he was asked a few more questions and, of course, got the job. The rest, as we all know, and can think of with some sadness now that he has passed away, is history.



Whether the story of the interview is authentic or not, it is certain that Sean Connery's Bond screen presence was always awe-inspiring for us viewers. Here was someone who talked, walked and pursued his adversaries with such poise, and a knowing, winning, half-sneering smile, that teenagers like us, and I am sure, the female of the species as well as male fans, were totally mesmerized. And so my generation of teenagers devoured James Bond films, one after the other. My friends and I saw in Dhaka halls from the mid-60s onward Dr. No, Goldfinger, You Only Live Twice, and Diamonds Are Forever.

In the early 1970s, his later Bond films didn't make it to Dhaka cinemas, and in any case, by the middle years of the decade, I had turned a "cinema" buff, who played an active role in a film club, and so I stopped seeing the later Bond films. Connery himself must have been grown tired of repeating himself in one Bond film after another and turned to other stories and directors who would portray him in roles other than that of the cold war intelligence agent overcoming "commie" villains.



However, I remember Connery's superb performances in a few of his later films, for instance, the Rudyard Kipling inspired The Man Who Would Be King, the gangster movie that got him an Oscar for supporting actor, The Untouchables, as well as the Umberto Eco medieval library-based marvellously plotted cerebral thriller The Name of the Rose. Breaking out of the Bond mould and showing how he could excel in a variety of roles, Connery made us realize how good an actor he was in these films, and I and other long-term admirers continued to be enthralled by his performance.



But as I write this elegiac piece, what do I remember most about Sean Connery? His unforgettable opening gambit delivered with such aplomb in film after James Bond film, "I'm Bond, James Bond!"

The writer is director of the newly established 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty' under Dhaka University















