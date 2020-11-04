

Digital Bangladesh: A tale told beyond



Digital Bangladesh was an outstanding concept of our premier Sheikh Hasina and it was included in the ninth electoral manifesto on December 12, 2008. It is the first premier in the history of the country who sketched the Digital Bangladesh strategy under supervision of her present ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy.



In 2009 when her government came to power, the digital Bangladesh program was launched aiming at transforming Bangladesh into a country of digital economy by 2021 and a knowledge-based economy by 2041.



But when the concept first came to light, people hardly have any prior knowledge about what digital Bangladesh would be. Not only that, the question arises from different levels that how a such an agrarian country like Bangladesh would be digital where most of people are living in villages, having a little or no literacy. How can this huge population be equipped with technological knowledge?



Is it possible to build up a technology based society along with the whole modification of its infrastructures? But Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with herfar-sighted leadership goes on with sketching all the strategies conducive to the country digitally affluent.



To materialize the dream of digital Bangladesh four sectors are considered with a greater emphasis, such as Human Resource Development, Connecting Citizens, Digital Government, and Promotion of ICT Industry and focusing separately on these straits accelerates outcomes before the time frame taken.



Now we can realize that in this era of globalization we can never think of a country with its prosperity without the spontaneous growth in technology sector, which our prime minister understood a far before even than many leaders ofthe countries like ours.



To create human resource with global standard technological knowledge is compulsory in education sector. In this regard the government has established a great number of science and technology universities across the country to ensure quality technological knowledge for generations.



Not only that, secondary and higher secondary education have been equipped with ICT- based curriculum and there are hardly any schools in the country without computer labs and technicians. ICT education at schools and college levels has been mandatory to build up quality manpower. On top of that, the government is on the way to set up 5,500 more digital labs at school level to promote ICT-based education.



Many high-tech parks have been constructed in different parts of the country and using resources more than one hundred local companies are exporting their IT products to different countries in the world and earning huge currencies. Undoubtedly, the country has undergone huge changes in regard to infrastructural development to digitize it smoothly.



The internet subscribers in the country have increased tremendously that show the sign that we are on track to avail every opportunity from a technology-based digital country. As of June 2020, the number of internet subscribers has reached to 103.476 million and of them 94.905 million are mobile internet users and 8.571 million broadband internet users.



People have started experiencing the outcomes of digital Bangladesh. It is common to notice that everywhere digitization avails people that may be infamily, society or the country. To access to the government services even in the remote countryside, union parishads have been equipped with digital facilities. Consequently the gap between the city and village has reduced.



From getting admission to academic institutions to collecting results and official papers or paying tax and many more purposes people choose online stand. Apart from this, online banking systems have sped up the financial activities. Also telemedicine services, videoconferencing for the treatment of diseases, and video conferencing for administrative activities are common to see.



Even in this unprecedented Covid-19 crisis the digitization of the country has benefited in accomplishing office work at home. Besides, online stand has given a friendly environment for students to continue learning as if digital Bangladesh were a boon to them.



Along with the growing digitization the country has already achieved the status of middle income country before we observe50 years of independence in 2021 and likely to achieve the status of a developed country by 2041. The world has already recognized Bangladesh as one of the countries with rising economy.



Surprisingly, in the wake of corona the economic shock is not as engulfing as was supposed to be at the onset of the pandemic. The government took the right decision to reopen business and industries that have helped survive our economy.



Recently, International Monetary Fund (IMF) has published a report claiming that Bangladesh is set to surpass India in terms of per capita gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 that makes us feel happy that even in the pandemic we are on track to achieve the sustainable goals within the time frame.



On top of that, the recent opinion of Mark Tully, former bureau chief of BBC in New Delhi echoed the same that despite thousands of adversities Bangladesh has turned over like the rise of the phoenix from the ashes.



To this end, it is noteworthy that our premier Sheikh Hasina has led the country to the height of success representing it as an abode of huge possibilities to the global community. It is no doubt that digital Bangladesh has quickened the revolution of prosperity in the country that has achieved international acclamation.

Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University





















Today Bangladesh has been acclaimed one of the digital countries in the world. It has not achieved this prestige overnight; rather it is a systematic journey towards achieving every goal to digitize the country. Through clicking the mouse we are entering the door of every opportunity nationally and globally and this has been possible due to the digitization of the country.Digital Bangladesh was an outstanding concept of our premier Sheikh Hasina and it was included in the ninth electoral manifesto on December 12, 2008. It is the first premier in the history of the country who sketched the Digital Bangladesh strategy under supervision of her present ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy.In 2009 when her government came to power, the digital Bangladesh program was launched aiming at transforming Bangladesh into a country of digital economy by 2021 and a knowledge-based economy by 2041.But when the concept first came to light, people hardly have any prior knowledge about what digital Bangladesh would be. Not only that, the question arises from different levels that how a such an agrarian country like Bangladesh would be digital where most of people are living in villages, having a little or no literacy. How can this huge population be equipped with technological knowledge?Is it possible to build up a technology based society along with the whole modification of its infrastructures? But Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with herfar-sighted leadership goes on with sketching all the strategies conducive to the country digitally affluent.To materialize the dream of digital Bangladesh four sectors are considered with a greater emphasis, such as Human Resource Development, Connecting Citizens, Digital Government, and Promotion of ICT Industry and focusing separately on these straits accelerates outcomes before the time frame taken.Now we can realize that in this era of globalization we can never think of a country with its prosperity without the spontaneous growth in technology sector, which our prime minister understood a far before even than many leaders ofthe countries like ours.To create human resource with global standard technological knowledge is compulsory in education sector. In this regard the government has established a great number of science and technology universities across the country to ensure quality technological knowledge for generations.Not only that, secondary and higher secondary education have been equipped with ICT- based curriculum and there are hardly any schools in the country without computer labs and technicians. ICT education at schools and college levels has been mandatory to build up quality manpower. On top of that, the government is on the way to set up 5,500 more digital labs at school level to promote ICT-based education.Many high-tech parks have been constructed in different parts of the country and using resources more than one hundred local companies are exporting their IT products to different countries in the world and earning huge currencies. Undoubtedly, the country has undergone huge changes in regard to infrastructural development to digitize it smoothly.The internet subscribers in the country have increased tremendously that show the sign that we are on track to avail every opportunity from a technology-based digital country. As of June 2020, the number of internet subscribers has reached to 103.476 million and of them 94.905 million are mobile internet users and 8.571 million broadband internet users.People have started experiencing the outcomes of digital Bangladesh. It is common to notice that everywhere digitization avails people that may be infamily, society or the country. To access to the government services even in the remote countryside, union parishads have been equipped with digital facilities. Consequently the gap between the city and village has reduced.From getting admission to academic institutions to collecting results and official papers or paying tax and many more purposes people choose online stand. Apart from this, online banking systems have sped up the financial activities. Also telemedicine services, videoconferencing for the treatment of diseases, and video conferencing for administrative activities are common to see.Even in this unprecedented Covid-19 crisis the digitization of the country has benefited in accomplishing office work at home. Besides, online stand has given a friendly environment for students to continue learning as if digital Bangladesh were a boon to them.Along with the growing digitization the country has already achieved the status of middle income country before we observe50 years of independence in 2021 and likely to achieve the status of a developed country by 2041. The world has already recognized Bangladesh as one of the countries with rising economy.Surprisingly, in the wake of corona the economic shock is not as engulfing as was supposed to be at the onset of the pandemic. The government took the right decision to reopen business and industries that have helped survive our economy.Recently, International Monetary Fund (IMF) has published a report claiming that Bangladesh is set to surpass India in terms of per capita gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 that makes us feel happy that even in the pandemic we are on track to achieve the sustainable goals within the time frame.On top of that, the recent opinion of Mark Tully, former bureau chief of BBC in New Delhi echoed the same that despite thousands of adversities Bangladesh has turned over like the rise of the phoenix from the ashes.To this end, it is noteworthy that our premier Sheikh Hasina has led the country to the height of success representing it as an abode of huge possibilities to the global community. It is no doubt that digital Bangladesh has quickened the revolution of prosperity in the country that has achieved international acclamation.Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University