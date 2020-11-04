

French freedom of speech and the global protests



The protests have started to bifurcate the world as the most Muslim countries have openly condemned the unjustified insult of Islam and its Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him--PBUH) while the European leaders including German Chancellor Angela Markel and the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte rallied behind France which expressed its vow to support publications of caricatures that hits religious sentiment of the Muslims.



The French stance on the so called unlimited freedom of speech added fuel to the fire, threatening global peace and stability sparking worries and sense of insecurity. However, a well justified remark from the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may help douse the Muslim anger up to a great extent. He said unlimited freedom of expression that hurts sentiments of other communities was not desired. Justin Trudeau on October 30 defended free speech, in Ottawa but added that it was "not without limits" and should not "arbitrarily and needlessly hurt" certain communities. "We owe it to ourselves to act with respect for others and to seek not to arbitrarily or unnecessarily injure those with whom we are sharing a society and a planet."



The new turmoil erupted from French, where Samuel Paty, 47, a teacher was killed by 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov for showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to his students at a suburban school class room in Paris, on October 16. Anzoroz, a Russian-born Muslim refugee of Chechen descent, was shot dead by police shortly after the incident.



On October 22 evening, President Emmanuel Macron hailed Paty as "a quiet hero" and "the face of the Republic" at an event in Paris. "Islam is a religion which is experiencing a crisis today, all over the world," he said in his speech in French. Besides he ordered closure of dozens of mosques across France. This comment and actions have enraged the Muslims, who believed by showing the cartoons, Paty had done a blasphemous act against Islamic religion and its Prophet. Muslims think Macron should not have uttered such words and locked up the mosques instead of discouraging displaying slanderous cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).



Amid the ongoing Islamists protests in the Muslim world, an assailant from the faith attacked a Church shouting Allahu Akbar chopped three people including a woman, to death in Nice on October 29, prompting France to tighten the security nationwide. The assailant, Brahim Aouissaoui, a new comer from Tunisia, was shot by police and is now in critical condition at a hospital. France's Interior Minister Gerald Damarnin after the attack said more militant attacks on its soil were likely and the country was engaged in a war against Islamist ideology. "We are in a war against an enemy that is both inside and outside," he said.



Like Macron, Damarnin also made another mistake as he said France had engaged in was against Islamic ideology instead of the militants. The impolitic statements of both the President and the Interior Minister of France have instigated more protests in the Islamic world, where Muslims took to the streets afresh and condemned France for its anti Islam stance. The protesters called upon the 2.5 billion Muslims of the world to boycott French products.



The size and numbers of anti-France protests are expanding day by day and on Friday, October 30, millions of Muslims in many countries including Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Egypt, Lebanon and Palestinian territory burned portraits of Macron for his anti Islamic stance. Besides Muslims in Europe, North America and South America condemned the remarks of Macron and Damarnin. In a latest protest staged in Dhaka on Monday by radical Islamic group Hefazat-e-Islam, at least 50,000 activists chanting Allahuakbar marched towards the city's Diplomatic Enclave to besiege the French Embassy. Police stopped the Islamic activists Bailey Road point, where they ended protests without any violence.



France, with Europe's largest Muslim community, suffered a string of Islamist militant attacks in recent years, including bombings and shootings in 2015 in Paris that killed 130 people and a 2016 attack in Nice in which a militant drove a truck through a seafront crowd celebrating Bastille Day, killing 86. All these terrorist acts occurred after the insult of Islamic religion by some publication houses Like Charlie Hebdo. However, Muslim countries condemned all these terrorist activities and branded the perpetrators as the enemy of Islam.



This time Macron has invoked the ire of general Muslims worldwide after he pledged to defend the right to publish religious caricatures. He vigorously defended the controversial cartoons, saying they were protected under the right to free speech. Macron has said that Islamists have created a parallel culture in France that rejects French values, customs and laws. Moreover, the offending cartoons were recently projected onto government buildings in France.



Besides popular protests, some renowned Muslim leaders criticised Macron for his un-statesman like attitudes after the killing of Paty. Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Macron needs a mental health check as he has been running an anti-Islamic agenda. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said Macron was encouraging anti-Muslim sentiment and was deliberately provoking Muslims. He also summoned the French ambassador to lodge a protest.



Saudi Arabia said it denounces cartoons offensive to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) or any of the other prophets. The Foreign Ministry in Iran has summoned the French charge d'affaires to strongly reject any insult and disrespect to the prophet of Islam. Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord has firmly condemned Macron's comments and demanded an apology. There was also condemnation from the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, the Taliban in Afghanistan. Egypt's Al-Azhar University has denounced the cartoons. The Abu Dhabi-based Muslim Council of Elders said it was planning to launch legal proceedings against Charlie Hebdo and all those who insult Islam.



Traders in Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar have removed French goods from store shelves, while Qatar University has cancelled French culture week. In many Muslim countries including Bangladesh people started boycotting French products. This planned insulation of Islamic religion and its prophet was initially was organised by Danish newspaper The Jyllands-Posten which published 12 editorial cartoons on September 30, 2005. Muslim groups in Denmark complained, and the issue eventually led to protests around the world, including violent demonstrations and riots in some Muslim countries. Islam has a strong tradition of aniconism, and it is considered highly blasphemous in most Islamic traditions to visually depict its Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).



The latest showing of the cartoons on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has revived an "old but yet to be agreed by all" debate on restricting the so called absolute freedom of speech. On principle most countries and government believe on the freedom of speech, but want to ensure that it does not hurt any individual or community. Several countries have certain rules and regulations to ensure that none is hurt by the freedom of speech.



But problem is that there are scoundrels in both sides. In the name of press freedom, they spread venom against their political or ideological opponents. They often instigate communal and political unrest circulating rumours in social media. On the other side there are also some villains who misusing the regulations bring fictitious charges against their opponents including the media.



These scoundrels and villains must be subdued in every country to maintain social, communal and political harmony. The freedom of speech will prevail without any hindrance if these two vicious groups are suppressed for good.

The writer is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer















The so called absolute or unlimited freedom of speech and the right to publication have thrown the world into a new wave of assassination and disorder followed by string of protests, which often turn violent and go beyond control. The protests may turn more infectious and deadlier than the raging coronavirus pandemic, as there is no visible concerted effort to douse the anger of an important global community, whose religion was publicly insulted by a President of a leading European country.The protests have started to bifurcate the world as the most Muslim countries have openly condemned the unjustified insult of Islam and its Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him--PBUH) while the European leaders including German Chancellor Angela Markel and the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte rallied behind France which expressed its vow to support publications of caricatures that hits religious sentiment of the Muslims.The French stance on the so called unlimited freedom of speech added fuel to the fire, threatening global peace and stability sparking worries and sense of insecurity. However, a well justified remark from the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may help douse the Muslim anger up to a great extent. He said unlimited freedom of expression that hurts sentiments of other communities was not desired. Justin Trudeau on October 30 defended free speech, in Ottawa but added that it was "not without limits" and should not "arbitrarily and needlessly hurt" certain communities. "We owe it to ourselves to act with respect for others and to seek not to arbitrarily or unnecessarily injure those with whom we are sharing a society and a planet."The new turmoil erupted from French, where Samuel Paty, 47, a teacher was killed by 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov for showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to his students at a suburban school class room in Paris, on October 16. Anzoroz, a Russian-born Muslim refugee of Chechen descent, was shot dead by police shortly after the incident.On October 22 evening, President Emmanuel Macron hailed Paty as "a quiet hero" and "the face of the Republic" at an event in Paris. "Islam is a religion which is experiencing a crisis today, all over the world," he said in his speech in French. Besides he ordered closure of dozens of mosques across France. This comment and actions have enraged the Muslims, who believed by showing the cartoons, Paty had done a blasphemous act against Islamic religion and its Prophet. Muslims think Macron should not have uttered such words and locked up the mosques instead of discouraging displaying slanderous cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).Amid the ongoing Islamists protests in the Muslim world, an assailant from the faith attacked a Church shouting Allahu Akbar chopped three people including a woman, to death in Nice on October 29, prompting France to tighten the security nationwide. The assailant, Brahim Aouissaoui, a new comer from Tunisia, was shot by police and is now in critical condition at a hospital. France's Interior Minister Gerald Damarnin after the attack said more militant attacks on its soil were likely and the country was engaged in a war against Islamist ideology. "We are in a war against an enemy that is both inside and outside," he said.Like Macron, Damarnin also made another mistake as he said France had engaged in was against Islamic ideology instead of the militants. The impolitic statements of both the President and the Interior Minister of France have instigated more protests in the Islamic world, where Muslims took to the streets afresh and condemned France for its anti Islam stance. The protesters called upon the 2.5 billion Muslims of the world to boycott French products.The size and numbers of anti-France protests are expanding day by day and on Friday, October 30, millions of Muslims in many countries including Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Egypt, Lebanon and Palestinian territory burned portraits of Macron for his anti Islamic stance. Besides Muslims in Europe, North America and South America condemned the remarks of Macron and Damarnin. In a latest protest staged in Dhaka on Monday by radical Islamic group Hefazat-e-Islam, at least 50,000 activists chanting Allahuakbar marched towards the city's Diplomatic Enclave to besiege the French Embassy. Police stopped the Islamic activists Bailey Road point, where they ended protests without any violence.France, with Europe's largest Muslim community, suffered a string of Islamist militant attacks in recent years, including bombings and shootings in 2015 in Paris that killed 130 people and a 2016 attack in Nice in which a militant drove a truck through a seafront crowd celebrating Bastille Day, killing 86. All these terrorist acts occurred after the insult of Islamic religion by some publication houses Like Charlie Hebdo. However, Muslim countries condemned all these terrorist activities and branded the perpetrators as the enemy of Islam.This time Macron has invoked the ire of general Muslims worldwide after he pledged to defend the right to publish religious caricatures. He vigorously defended the controversial cartoons, saying they were protected under the right to free speech. Macron has said that Islamists have created a parallel culture in France that rejects French values, customs and laws. Moreover, the offending cartoons were recently projected onto government buildings in France.Besides popular protests, some renowned Muslim leaders criticised Macron for his un-statesman like attitudes after the killing of Paty. Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Macron needs a mental health check as he has been running an anti-Islamic agenda. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said Macron was encouraging anti-Muslim sentiment and was deliberately provoking Muslims. He also summoned the French ambassador to lodge a protest.Saudi Arabia said it denounces cartoons offensive to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) or any of the other prophets. The Foreign Ministry in Iran has summoned the French charge d'affaires to strongly reject any insult and disrespect to the prophet of Islam. Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord has firmly condemned Macron's comments and demanded an apology. There was also condemnation from the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, the Taliban in Afghanistan. Egypt's Al-Azhar University has denounced the cartoons. The Abu Dhabi-based Muslim Council of Elders said it was planning to launch legal proceedings against Charlie Hebdo and all those who insult Islam.Traders in Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar have removed French goods from store shelves, while Qatar University has cancelled French culture week. In many Muslim countries including Bangladesh people started boycotting French products. This planned insulation of Islamic religion and its prophet was initially was organised by Danish newspaper The Jyllands-Posten which published 12 editorial cartoons on September 30, 2005. Muslim groups in Denmark complained, and the issue eventually led to protests around the world, including violent demonstrations and riots in some Muslim countries. Islam has a strong tradition of aniconism, and it is considered highly blasphemous in most Islamic traditions to visually depict its Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).The latest showing of the cartoons on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has revived an "old but yet to be agreed by all" debate on restricting the so called absolute freedom of speech. On principle most countries and government believe on the freedom of speech, but want to ensure that it does not hurt any individual or community. Several countries have certain rules and regulations to ensure that none is hurt by the freedom of speech.But problem is that there are scoundrels in both sides. In the name of press freedom, they spread venom against their political or ideological opponents. They often instigate communal and political unrest circulating rumours in social media. On the other side there are also some villains who misusing the regulations bring fictitious charges against their opponents including the media.These scoundrels and villains must be subdued in every country to maintain social, communal and political harmony. The freedom of speech will prevail without any hindrance if these two vicious groups are suppressed for good.The writer is Business Editor,The Daily Observer