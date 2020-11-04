Two persons found dead in two districts





SHARIATPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a fisherman from a tree in Naria Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Razab Ali Khan, 18, son of Syed Khan, a resident of Saralkharkandi Village under Kunderchar Union in Zajira Upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Razab went to catch fish in the Padma River in Saralkhandi area on October 30.

At that time, he was locked into an altercation with one Shahin Chowkidar, son of Danesh Chowkidar of the area, over fishing in the river.

Following this, a village arbitration took place on Sunday where Razab was accused of stealing engine of a trawler, and fined Tk 5,000.

He went missing at night.

Later, locals spotted his hanging body in Abbas Ali Beparikandi Village under Char Atra Union in Naria Upazila on Monday noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The deceased's brother alleged Razab was murdered by Shahin.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Naria Police Station (PS) Prabir Kumar Chakrabarti confirmed the incident adding that, the body bore no injury marks.









BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from the Dudhkumar River in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Amzad Hossain, 75, a resident of Bhitanbandha Village in Nageshwari Upazila.

OC (Investigation) of Bhurungamari PS Zahidul Islam said locals spotted the body in the river in Kalirhat Char area at night and informed police.

