The UK-based Scholars Power Limited and Enduring Energy Limited of Bangladesh have undertaken a joint initiative for establishing a plant to generate energy from solid waste at low cost in Bangladesh. In this connection, Rural Development and Co?operatives Division and Sirajganj Municipality signed an agreement with Scholars Power Limited and Enduring Energy Limited at Shaheed M Mansur Ali Auditorium in Sirajganj Town on Monday. photo: observer