Ten shops burnt at Senbag

SENBAG, NOAKHALI, Nov 3: Ten shops were gutted in a fire at Khalil Miarhat Bazaar in Senbag Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Goods worth about Tk 50 lakh were completely damaged in this connection, claimed the victim businessmen.

Local sources said Haque Market at Khalil Miarhat Bazaar caught fire from electric short circuit about 9am, and the fire soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

Being informed, fire fighters from Chowmuhani and Companiganj fire service and civil defence stations rushed to the spot and doused the flame.

Chowmuhani Fire Service Station Officer Md Jahirul Islam confirmed the incident.







