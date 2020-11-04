Eight killed in road mishaps in five dists





BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A schoolgirl was killed in a road accident in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Nayema, 10, was a third grader at Uttar Junia Board Government Primary School, and the daughter of Ibrahim Hawlader.

Police said the deceased was returning home from his father's hotel about 9am. Suddenly, a motorcycle hit her from behind, leaving her seriously injured. Later, she died on the way to upazila health complex.

Police detained the biker, Imam Hossen, 17, in this connection. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) SM Maksudur Rahman confirmed the incident.

PABNA: A pedestrian, who was injured in a road accident in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Sunday evening, died on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Nazmul Hossain, 32, son of late Ibadat Ali, a resident of Dhuldi Village under Muladuli Union.

Police and local sources said a motorcycle hit Nazmul in Dhuldi Bazar area on the Ishwardi-Pabna Highway on Sunday evening, while he was crossing the road, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where he was referred to Dhaka as his condition was deteriorated.

Later, Nazmul died on the way to Dhaka on Monday night.

BOGURA: Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in Dhunat and Nandigram upazilas of the district on Monday.

A local leader of Awami League (AL) was killed in a road accident in Dhunat Upazila at night.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Salam Sheikh, 52, member of the upazila unit AL. He was the son of Mamtaz Uddin Sheikh, a resident of Bishwaharigachha Village under Chowkibari Union in the upazila.

The family sources said a motorcycle carrying Abdus Salam fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Jalshuka Village at around 8:30pm, which left him dead on the spot.

On the other hand, a schoolboy was killed in a road accident in Nandigram Upazila of the district in the afternoon.

Deceased Shihab Uddin, 14, was an eighth grader at a local school and the son of Ferdous Ali of Belgharia Village under Bhatra Union in the upazila.

Locals said Shihab was trying to learn motorcycle riding on the Shekher Maria Road in the area. At one stage, the bike carrying Shihab hit a roadside tree after he lost its control about 5pm, leaving him seriously injured. Later, he died on the way to a local hospital.

Bhatra Union Parishad Chairman Morshedul Bari confirmed the incident.

CHANDPUR: Three motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Faridganj Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Zahid Hossen, 17, and Al-Amin, 18, of Gabdergaon Village, and Raihan, 17, son of Harun of Goal Bhaor Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a CNG-run auto rickshaw hit a motorcycle in Faridganj Bazaar area about 3pm, leaving Zahid dead on the spot and two others seriously injured.

Later, Al-Amin and Raihan died on the way to Chandpur Sadar Hospital.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A man was killed in a road accident in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Moksed Ali, 67, son of late Dr Kapil Uddin, a resident of the upazila.

Local sources said a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit Moksed Ali in front of Paragon Pre-Cadet School on the Ulipur-Chilmari Road at around 11:30am, while he was going to Ulipur Bazar, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where Moksed Ali died while undergoing treatment.









The deceased's brother Journalist Manzurul Hannan confirmed the incident.





